Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weekly reset (September 13)

Tess Everise is spicing things up for Guardians in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Every week, she brings in new items for Guardians to purchase. These items are purely cosmetic and can be used to alter the appearance of different items in the game.

There are two specific ways these items can be purchased in Destiny 2. The first is by spending Silver in the game. Silver is the premium currency that Guardians need to purchase with real money. The other method is considered to be a free method.

Bright Dust is an in-game currency that needs to be earned in Destiny 2. To earn Bright Dust, Guardians must complete some seasonal challenges released every week after the weekly reset. Besides that, Guardians can also earn Bright Dust by completing bounties offered by the Tower vendors.

This Bright Dust can then be used to purchase a select few cosmetics from the Eververse Store.

New in this week's Eververse Store haul in Destiny 2

This week's collection is rather interesting. One piece of the Fortnite cosmetic set will be available this week, along with a few other cosmetics.

1) Ships

The Pallbearer Exotic ship (Image via Bungie)

There's only one ship that goes on sale this week. Known as the Pallbearer, this ship will be sold for 2000 Bright Dust. This might not be the best-looking ship in the game. However, since its appearance can be altered using shaders, a different color scheme might make this ship more pleasing to the eye.

2) Sparrows

Like the ship, there's only one Sparrow on shape this week. This Sparrow will be priced at 2500 Bright Dust, known as the Kindled Wanderer. Interestingly enough, this is the only week during which this item will be sold in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store.

Interestingly enough, there's a chance that this Sparrow might have a glowing effect when paired with the right shaders. It's unclear right now, but once the item goes live in the game, Guardians will be able to figure out if the item glows or not.

3) Armor Ornaments

The first piece of the Fortnite cosmetics will be sold this week. Those who wish to buy the Arms Armor Ornament can pick it up from the Eververse Store for 1600 Bright Dust each. The ornaments are as follows:

Eternal Vengeance Grips - Hunter Ornament

The Eternal Vengeance Grips (Image via Bungie)

Knightly Noire Gauntlets - Titan Ornament

The Knightly Noir Gauntlets (Image via Bungie)

Painted Kitsune Gloves - Warlock Ornament

The Painted Kitsune Gloves (Image via Bungie)

The remaining set pieces will be sold at the same price in the upcoming weeks in the Eververse Store in the game.

4) Weapon Ornaments

The ornament for the Coldheart (Image via Bungie)

There's just one weapon ornament on sale this week. Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, the Theoretical Endothermics ornament sits on the Coldheart Exotic Trace Rifle. This is the only week this item will be sold for Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

