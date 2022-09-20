Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weekly reset (September 20)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has reached its fifth week. A lot has happened over the past five weeks, and things are slowly getting even more interesting. Apart from the rotating cosmetics in the weekly store, Guardians will finally be able to participate in the Master King's Fall raid in the game.

While the raid remains the highlight of the current weekly reset, Guardians will also be able to get their hands on some exciting cosmetic items from the Eververse Store.

The shop has a lot of options on sale that will last for the entire season. However, most of them need to be purchased using Silver, which happens to be the premium currency of the game.

However, once a week, Guardians can pick up a select few items in exchange for Bright Dust. Unlike Silver, this currency cannot be purchased. It has to be earned instead.

In Destiny 2, Bright Dust can be earned by completing weekly challenges and some specific bounties. Players have a chance of getting some Bright Dust by decrypting Engrams, but the drop rate is very low.

Here's a list of some of the items that will be sold for Bright Dust in the Eververse Store after the September 20 weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

What's new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week?

Veterans of the Vanguard and New Lights need to note that everything sold in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is purely cosmetic in nature. They don't affect the gameplay in any possible way.

1) Ships

Designed to look like a huge paraglider, the Canopus Wing ship will be sold in the Eververse Store this week. Priced at 2000 Bright Dust, the ship is only available in the store this week.

Unlike most items on this list, the Canopus Wing isn't available for Silver, making it a rare collectible, at least this season.

2) Sparrows

The August Courser Exotic Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

The August Courser Exotic Sparrow will be available for purchase in the Eververse Store this week. Priced at 2500 Bright Dust, it has a very simple yet flowing design.

Guardians can easily apply some shaders to try out different color schemes on this Sparrow in the game.

3) Weapon Ornaments

This week's Eververse Store will be selling two Exotic Weapon ornaments at the same time.

The first ornament is known as Dread From Below and is meant for the Telesto Fusion Rifle in the game. The second ornament is known as Binary Systems and is for the Symmetry Scout Rifle.

These ornaments are priced at around 1250 Bright Dust each. This is the only week during which they will be available in the item shop in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

4) Armor Ornaments

Three Exotic Armor pieces will receive an ornament. All three items are priced at 1500 Bright Dust each. Interestingly enough, these ornaments have appeared in the Store previously and can also be purchased with Silver.

However, for the first time in a while, these items can now be purchased using Bright Dust.

The Gate Lord - Wormhusk Crown Ornament

The Wormhusk Crown Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Shock Grenadier - Armamentarium Ornament

The Armamentarium Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Fenghuang - Phoenix Protocol Ornament

The Phoenix Protocol Ornament (Image via Bungie)

5) Ghost Shells

After a lot of waiting, Guardians will finally be able to pick up a Ghost Shell in the game this week. The shell is known as the Hearthfire Shell and will be available in the Eververse Store just this week.

Priced at 2850 Bright Dust, the Ghost Shell is the most expensive item in the store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

