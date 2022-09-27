Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weekly reset (September 27)

With another weekly reset inching closer by the hour, Destiny 2 players can expect another array of items and ornaments in the Eververse store. Similar to last week, Guardians can open up the cosmetics store to purchase any items they fancy in exchange for free Bright Dust or the primary microtransaction currency, Silver.

The latter isn't required to purchase items as most cosmetics are on offer for a specific amount of Bright Dust. Completing seasonal challenges and additional bounties are the primary ways of gathering Bright Dust from the game.

Players will be delighted to know that the sixth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will be bringing in a completely new inventory of items, most of which are available via the free Bright Dust currency.

Everything new in this week's Destiny 2 Eververse store (September 27)

1) Sparrow

Urban Commander sparrow (Image via Bungie)

The Sparrow available for the week 6 Eververse store will be the "Urban Commander." This Exotic Sparrow was introduced back in Season of the Worthy. Players who are into collecting vintage items from the game can get their hands on this vehicle this week.

The Urban Commander Exotic Sparrow also comes with curated perks such as Custom Drive and Destabilizers. It will be available for purchase in exchange for 2500 Bright Dust.

2) Ghost shell and projections

Ghost shell (Image via Bungie)

The Junkyard Shell Exotic ornament for Ghosts will be available for purchase in week 6 of Season 18. This was introduced back in Season of the Lost and can now be bought for a total of 2850 Bright Dust.

For projections, there will be two options for players, both being Legendaries. The "X Marks the Spot" projection will be available alongside the "Infinity Door" projection. Both of these items will be sold for 1500 Bright Dust, while the Silver price is usually 800 for the former.

3) Emotes

Thinking Headache (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to other weeks, Eververse has a lot of emotes in store for Guardians. However, some of them are pretty costly. On the first page, a rare emote called "Thinking Headache" will be on showcase with a price tag of 400 Bright Dust.

Upon opening the Bright Dust shop, players will see an Exotic emote called Splish Splash for sale at the price of 3250 Bright Dust. Other emotes include a Legendary emote called Sweep the Area for 700 Bright Dust and a Rare emote called Energetic Explanation for 400 Bright Dust.

4) Universal ornaments

Painted Kitsune legs (Image via Destiny 2)

All three classes will be getting Fortnite skins in week 6 of Season of Plunder. They are as follows:

Eternal Vengeance Strides for Hunters.

Knightly Noire Greaves for Titans.

Painted Kitsune Boots for Warlocks.

All of the ornaments mentioned above will be sold for 1600 Bright Dust.

5) Weapon ornament

Truth ornaments (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapon ornament for sale this week will be the Exotic "Objective Reality." It was introduced in Season of the Arrivals and can be purchased in week 6 for 1250.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far