All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 6 (September 27)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will enter its sixth week on September 27, and Guardians should prepare for another array of seasonal challenges. With the upcoming week being the last before Grandmaster Nightfalls, everyone should reach the 1595 power level with a 15 power bonus.

Seasonal challenges in the upcoming weekly reset will be tied to running Questline and Ketchcrash alongside Champion enemies and ritual weapons. The following article lists all seven challenges in week 6 of Season of Plunder and will guide you through the best possible ways to complete them.

All seven seasonal challenges and how to complete them in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 6 (September 27)

1) Antiquarian VI

Eido (Image via Destiny 2)

This challenge involves the seasonal questline, where players will need to recover their sixth relic in the sixth week of Season of Plunder. Typically, recovering the relic involves a couple of prerequisite steps, involving Expeditions and Pirate Hunts.

Additional objectives in this seasonal challenge will require players to defeat powerful Cabal enemies throughout the system. This can be done on either Vanguard Strikes, Lost Sectors, and even Public Events.

Relic required: 1

Powerful Cabal kills required: 150.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

2) Raise a Glass

Crewmates (Image via Destiny 2)

This is an odd one, as it does not involve killings or calibrations. Instead, players will need to perform emotes inside the Ketchcrash or Expedition activity. To be precise, players need to do this at the end of both, as doing so drops additional loot.

Performing emotes in Master Difficulty of Ketchcrash will grant bonus progression towards completion.

Emotes required: 6.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

3) Ketchcrasher II

Season of Plunder ship (Image via Destiny 2)

The next part of the third week of the seasonal challenge, Ketchcrasher II, will require players to perform a bunch of activities inside the seasonal game mode. Players will need to destroy shield generators in the Maintenance Bay, hack terminals in the Treasure Hoard, and destroy Storage Tanks in the Ether Storage.

Shield generators: 10.

Terminals hacked: 10.

Storage tanks: 20.

Reward: Challenger XP+.

4) Hailstorm

Warlock Arc (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat enemies with Arc or Stasis abilities. Typically, defeating Guardians or combatants inside Expedition will grant bonus progress. Week 6 Mayhem will be a great activity to rush through this particular challenge.

Kills required: 200.

Reward: Challenger XP++.

5) Apex Armorer

Masterwork armor (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to masterwork one piece of armor, be it Legendary or Exotic. Since the latter costs a bit too much material, any Legendary armor will work after the weekly reset goes live.

Upgrade required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) Absolutely Stunning

Unstoppable Ogre (Image via Destiny 2)

Players simply need to stun the Champion enemies to complete this challenge. However, there is a cheesy way to finish this, where players can stun one Champion fifteen times.

To do this, players can freeze an Overload Champion and fire Divinity Trace Rifle on it. An entire instance of the weapon's laser will count as 20 to 25 Champion stuns.

Champion stuns required: 50.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

7) Intended Authority

Cry Mutiny (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to acquire the Crucible ornament of the seasonal ritual weapon, Cry Mutiny.

Ornaments required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

