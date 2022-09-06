Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (September 6)

Things are getting interesting concerning the cosmetic shop in Destiny 2. The Eververse Store at the Tower is a mini shopping mall where Guardians can buy cosmetic items for almost every weapon and armor piece in the game.

While Tess Everise sells some good-looking items throughout any given season, most of them are sold for Silver. Silver is the premium currency in Destiny 2. Guardians need to purchase it with real money. However, after every weekly reset, Guardians can purchase select items from the Eververse Store in exchange for Bright Dust.

Unlike Silver, Bright Dust cannot be purchased with real money. Instead, Guardians have to earn it in the game. There are a few ways in which this currency can be earned.

Some of the most popular ways are by completing bounties and Seasonal Challenges. That said, here's a list of some cool items that Guardians can choose to pick up from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Everything new in this week's Destiny 2 Eververse Store haul

The items sold for Bright Dust will be available for just one week. These items will arrive with the upcoming weekly reset on Tuesday and will leave with the weekly reset on September 13.

1) Ships

This week's haul is slightly special. After a long time, two Exotic ships will be sold simultaneously in the store. While both are priced at 2500 Bright Dust, this is the only week these ships will be sold in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The two ships are known as the Exosporangion and the Synchrotron Advancer.

2) Sparrows

The Sparrow on sale for this week is the Halcyon Visage. Priced at 2500 Bright Dust, this vehicle will be on sale for just this week in Season of Plunder. This vehicle bears a slight resemblance to some really popular vehicles in pop culture.

3) Armor Cosmetics

Three different Exotic armor cosmetics on sale this week. These Exotics belong to each of the three classes in Destiny 2. These three items are priced at 1500 Bright Dust each.

Mantle of Remembrance - Shinobu's Vow Ornament

The Shinobu's Vow Exotic ornament (Image via Bungie)

The Fourteenth Anamnesis - Helm of Saint-14 Ornament

The Helm of Saint-14 Exotic ornament (Image via Bungie)

The Want of Lies and Wishes - The Skull of Dire Ahamkara Ornament

The Skull of the Dire Ahamkara Exotic ornament (Image via Bungie)

4) Weapon cosmetics

Since many Guardians have started using The Huckleberry once again in Season of Plunder, Bungie will be selling one of its ornaments in the game for Bright Dust. Known as Snakebite, this Exotic weapon ornament is priced at 1250 Bright Dust, and this is the only week this season when this ornament will be sold.

5) Ghost Shells

The Photovoltaic Ghost Shell in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Only one Ghost Shell will be sold for Bright Dust in the Eververse Store this week. Known as the Photovoltaic Cell, this Ghost Shell has solar panels. It looks like the Ghosts are also concerned about climate change and are promoting the use of renewable energy! The Photovoltaic Cell Ghost Shell will be priced at around 2850 Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

