Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (December 27)

It's the final week of the Dawning event in Destiny 2. It's also the final week of 2022, and the Guardians will look to end the year in style. With the new year approaching, Tess Everise will bring a new collection of cosmetics to the Eververse Store in the game.

Guardians can purchase these cosmetics in two very specific ways in the game. One way is to purchase them using Silver. Given that it's the premium currency in the game, it's understandable that Guardians might not want to go down that route. Alternatively, they can purchase items using Bright Dust.

What's there in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week?

Items that are sold for Bright Dust don't grant any competitive advantage. They're purely cosmetic in nature. That said, Bright Dust in Destiny 2 can be earned by completing a variety of bounties and seasonal challenges available throughout the season in the game.

That said, here's a list of items that are being sold for Bright Dust in the game this week:

1) Ships

The ship on sale this week is rather uninteresting. Designed to look like a huge refrigerator, this ship is known as Africtional Cooler and is priced at 2000 Bright Dust in Destiny 2. Truth be told, it's understandable if Guardians wouldn't want to get their hands on this item. However, understanding that some individuals love collecting these items in the game, they might want to own them.

2) Sparrows

There's a very interesting Sparrow on sale this week in the Eververse Store. Known as the Polar Vortex, this vehicle is shaped like a bear. The Polar Vortex will be priced at 2500 Bright Dust. Interestingly, this is the only week this item will be available in the Eververse Store for Bright Dust. Furthermore, there's a chance that it might come into the Eververse Store during the next Dawning event itself.

3) Ghost Shells

The Nutcracker comes to Destiny 2. This Ghost Shell looks exactly like a Nutcracker and is the most expensive item on this list. Priced at 2850 Bright Dust, Guardians will be able to purchase it in exchange for Silver as well, but there's a chance that players might not want to spend real money on it. In such cases, the Bright Dust is the best bet.

4) Weapon Ornaments

For the first time in the Season of the Seraph, the Eververse Store will feature two different Exotic weapon ornaments in the game. Both of these are priced at 2000 Bright Dust each.

The two weapons with an ornament this week are the Vex Mythoclast and the Xenophage. These ornaments are known as the Infinite Gift and Glee Barrage, respectively. These items will be available next week until the weekly reset.

These cosmetics will leave the store during the next weekly reset, so Guardians will have to purchase these within the next seven days. If Guardians do not have enough Bright Dust, here are some ways to farm the currency in Destiny 2.

