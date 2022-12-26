Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 27 to January 3): Bonus Trials ranks, Momentum Control, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will enter its fourth weekly reset this season, as Bungie prepares for new quest steps, exotic missions, new activities, and much more. Winter's annual event, Dawning, will be held for one last time before it returns next year. Players have seven days to earn the Star Baker seal as well.

With the reset, Destiny 2 will have Momentum Control in PvP within its rotation activity, alongside a challenge reset for Rose Hand Cannon. In the Nightfall pool, The Corrupted Strike will take place for seven days, and Trials of Osiris will grant bonus ranks upon completion.

The following article lists all the upcoming content that will hit official servers with the next reset.

All content with the fourth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (December 27 to January 3)

1) Seasonal story continues

Mara Sov in Season of the Seraph (Image via Destiny 2)

Season of the Seraph's story, the last chapter in The Witch Queen expansion, will eventually tie in with the Lightfall expansion in February. Hence, Bungie has planned story content for eight weeks, following Ana Bray, Elizabeth Bray, Mara Sov, Clovis AI, and Rasputin.

Typically, the fourth weekly reset will bring in the fourth step in the "More than a Weapon" questline. Alongside numerous seasonal challenges and additional objectives, players must make their way through other Heist Battlegrounds to assist Ana and Clovis in their research.

2) Last week of Dawning

Eva Levante (Image via Destiny 2)

Dawning will end in approximately eight days, and players will get one final chance at earning the Star Baker seal and gilding it within that time. Everyone should note that the upcoming days will also be the last chance for everyone to level up their crafted weapons by scoring kills and finishing activities.

Once the event ends on January 3, XP gains on crafted weapons will reset to default, and any means of obtaining the Star Baker seal will vanish entirely until the next year.

3) The Corrupted Nightfall

The Corrupted Nightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie isn't making things easier for players this season when it comes to obtaining the Conqueror seal, as the next Strike for the Nightfall pool is Corrupted. Players will have to make their way through a horde of Taken enemies in the Dreaming City, alongside Epitaph and Sedia's Durance modifiers.

Enemies that will appear in this mission include Overload and Unstoppable enemies, alongside all three elemental shields. The Corrupted will have Arc burn, allowing everyone to rely on their Arc 3.0 loadouts and weapons.

4) Bonus Trials ranks

Trials of Osiris (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting December 30, players will gain bonus Trials ranks upon completing and winning matches in Trials of Osiris. This is great for obtaining multiple Engrams and focusing them inside Saint-14's inventory for god roll on any weapon. Some worthy weapons to look forward to are Exalted Truth, The Inquisitor Shotgun, and Whistler's Whim Bow.

5) Momentum Control

Momentum Control (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the fan favorite modes in the game, Momentum Control increases the damage from all sources of Guardians, be it abilities or weapons. This lets players complete any objectives in seasonal challenges, catalysts, and much more.

Players can also choose to level up their weapons, as Dawning week will grant bonus XP upon match completion and kills.

