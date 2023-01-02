Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (January 3)

Bungie plans to kick off the new year in Destiny 2 with some strong style statements. Although Dawning will conclude with its weekly reset on January 3, Guardians need not worry as some gorgeous cosmetic pieces are set to arrive in the Eververse Store.

There are two ways in which Guardians can purchase items in the Eververse Store. The first one is by purchasing Silver using real money and then using that to buy these cosmetics. Items sold for Silver are available all year round, so Guardians can buy them whenever they want. The second method is by purchasing items in exchange for Bright Dust.

Everything new in Destiny 2 Eververse Store weekly haul

Items sold for Bright Dust rotate every week. Given that Bright Dust cannot be purchased, anything sold for this currency is given out for free. Guardians must earn Bright Dust by completing various activities in the game. Having said that, here are some items that will be sold in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store after the weekly reset on January 3.

1) Sparrows

The Wartorn Peregrine in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Wartorn Peregrine, a sparrow last seen in the Eververse Store during the Season of the Haunted, will return to the store during the Season of the Seraph. It looks cool and is a must-have collectible for those who love collecting cosmetics in Destiny 2. The Sparrow will be priced at 2500 Bright Dust and will go on sale this week.

2) Armor Ornaments

Three Exotic Armor ornaments are going on sale in the Eververse Store. It's been a while since Exotic Armor ornaments arrived in the store, and this is the first time they will be on sale during the Season of the Seraph. Each ornament will be priced at 1500 Bright Dust. The ornaments on sale are as follows:

Guilded Memento (Assassin's Cowl)

Nouveau Parapet (Citan's Ramparts)

Alternate Conduction (Geomag Stabilizers)

3) Weapon Ornaments

The Prometheus Lens might be a niche weapon in the game, but the ornament on sale looks amazing. Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, the Felsic Pyroclasm ornament will be up in the Eververse Store for just one week in Destiny 2.

4) Ghost Shells

For the first time in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Guardians can get their hands on two Ghost Shells, provided they have the required Bright Dust. Ghost Shells have always been the most expensive items in the Eververse Store, at least regarding the Bright Dust price.

Unfortunately, it won't be an exception this week. Priced at 2850 Bright Dust each, Guardians can get their hands on the Simulation Shell and the Ctenophore Shell from the Eververse Store after the weekly reset.

That concludes the list of items being sold for Bright Dust after the upcoming weekly reset. It's rather rare to see a store without the presence of a ship, but the number of cosmetics makes up for its absence. Guardians will have just one week to get their hands on these items. If they're running short on Bright Dust, they can purchase the items for Silver instead.

