Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (January 31)

With another weekly reset, the ornament shop in Destiny 2 introduces new items for Guardians to enjoy. Eververse is known within the community for offering great deals on multiple different skins and wares, and January 31 will be no different. However, the ornament shop only accepts Bright Dust and Silver as its primary forms of currency.

Once the weekly reset hits on January 31 at 9:00 am PDT, players will gain access to plenty of new ornaments, both free (in-game Bright Dusts) and paid (Silver). The following article will list every item that's available for purchase in exchange for Bright Dust only, since a lot of work goes into collecting thousands of these currencies across multiple bounties, objectives, and challenges.

Everything new in the upcoming Eververse Store of Destiny 2 Season 19 week 9 (January 31)

Similar to Nightfall Strikes in PvE and Trials of Osiris in PvP, everyone's well-earned Bright Dust is a crucial part of a Guardian's journey. Since most ornaments in Eververse stores usually sell for Silver, obtaining rare ornaments at the cost of Bright Dusts can bring great joy to the community.

Sometimes, these items may arrive in the form of Ghost Shells, Sparrows, Ships, Shaders, and much more. The following items will be available once the shop resets on January 31:

1) Emotes:

Three emotes will be available for purchase once the reset goes live, with two being Exotics and one being Legendary. The names and prices of these emotes are as follows:

Read the Map Exotic emote: 3250 Bright Dusts

Hit the Bag Exotic emote: 3250 Bright Dusts

Coach Dance Legendary emote: 700 Bright Dusts

Clearly, there's not much to look out for in the emotes section this week, except for the two expensive Exotic emotes. Players are recommended to spend wisely on items with higher price tags.

2) Ghost shells

Rover Ghost shell (Image via Destiny 2)

The Ghost shells that are available for purchase also include two Exotic ones, namely the Rover Shell and Nucleus Shell. Both of these items will have a price tag of 2850 Bright Dusts and can be found in two sections of the Eververse store.

The Rover Shell will be available on the first page of the store, while the Nucleus Shell will be listed under the Bright Dust section, available with the third tab on the left.

3) Exotic ornaments

Execute (Revival) ornament for Titans (Image via Destiny 2)

The upcoming Exotic ornaments in the ninth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will include the following:

Astrostrides for Hunter's St0mp-EE5

Execute (Revival) SIVA-themed ornament for Titan's Phoenix Cradle

Sovereign Signal for Warlock's Crown of Tempests

Each of the aforementioned ornaments will be sold in exchange for 1500 Bright Dusts.

4) Legendary ornaments

Arc 3.0 armor set for all classes (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of Legendary ornaments, all three classes will get the class time for the newly-released Arc armor set in Season 19. The names of these armor pieces are as follows:

Dynamo Current Cloak for Hunters

Thunderous Impact Mark for the Titans

Arclight Bond for Warlocks

Each of these pieces will be available for purchase in exchange for 1200 Bright Dusts.

Poll : 0 votes