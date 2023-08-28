3 most useful potions to use in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a delightful RPG journey while granting players the liberty to tailor their experience according to their liking. Alongside its central storyline, the game provides a diverse array of activities. While fully engaging with the features of Baldur's Gate 3, players also need to ensure the well-being of their characters. Amidst an assortment of skills and abilities enhancing combat performance, the significance of consumable items should not be overlooked.

Baldur's Gate 3 presents distinctive potions that grant exclusive effects to players. Upon use, characters receive additional enhancements. While the assortment is vast, there exist a few essential ones that players should undoubtedly carry throughout their adventure. This article provides details about three valuable potions in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3: 3 most useful potions that help in increasing survivability

1) Heart of Stone

An area with hazardous fumes (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a varied environment that is fraught with concealed dangers. Much of the terrain you'll encounter is filled with hazardous fumes, necessitating the utilization of a potion capable of enhancing your character's resistance. The Heart of Stone serves one such item, facilitating your character's ability to effectively withstand poison damage.

It grants immunity to poison damage until a long rest is taken. After indulging in a long rest during your journey, its effects will expire. The Heart of Stone is obtainable from the Acrid Workshop, situated within the Overgrown Tunnel. To locate the Overgrown Tunnel, navigate to the Riverside Teahouse region. This elixir can also be acquired through random exploration.

2) Potion of Invisibility

Purchase the Potion of Invisibility (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 includes a diverse array of demanding quests where employing stealth tactics becomes crucial. The utilization of the Potion of Invisibility becomes crucial in enhancing your stealth strategies, allowing you to enter zones teeming with adversaries. You can purchase the Potion of Invisibility from the following merchants:

Auntie Ethel in the Druid Grove vicinity.

Roah Moonglow at the Shattered Sanctum.

Brem within the Zhentarim Hideout.

Derryth Bonecloak, located in the Myconid Village of the Underdark region.

This elixir proves valuable for acquiring pivotal items linked to key objectives, a critical element in accomplishing missions and advancing the storyline. Remember that the power of this potion remains effective for just one minute.

3) Potion of Viciousness

Potion of Viciousness in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Although Baldur's Gate 3 provides players with potent weaponry, equipment, and distinct spells to assist in battles, certain demanding scenarios necessitate the use of powerful potions. When utilizing the Potion of Viciousness, your character's combat prowess is increased.

This elixir also enhances the likelihood of landing critical hits. The effects persist until you decide to take a Long Rest. To create the Potion of Viciousness, you need to craft Vitriol from Shadowroot Sac and a selection of ashes.

It is crucial to collect consumable items for your inventory, as they bestow exclusive capabilities upon your characters. These are advantageous not only during combat, but also when dealing with other scenarios. Consequently, employing these potions strategically will greatly facilitate the accomplishment of quests. Besides potions, various distinct spells exist that you should certainly retain for your character.

In addition to obtaining potions and spells, building a solid character holds significant importance as well in this game. The game presents a diverse array of classes, each featuring its distinct set of abilities. Nonetheless, it's ultimately the players' responsibility to strategically pick advantageous skills that will aid them in conquering the various challenges that arise throughout their adventure.