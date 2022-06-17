WATCH: Valkyrae left in shock as Ludwig flashes her on livestream

While talking about content creator boxing matches, Ludwig showed off to Valkyrae why he wouldn’t want to participate. When explaining why, Ludwig lifted his shirt and flashed Rae, leaving the other streamer flabbergasted. The two then began to talk about male nipples in a particularly hilarious conversation.

Valkyrae and Ludwig chat about boxing, Ludwig flashes the other streamer

During the livestream, Rae asked Ludwig if he’d be willing to take part in a Creator Clash, and the streamer said that it’s not likely. Ludwig said he would be scared to take part in another Creator Clash:

“I don’t know. You know what scares me? Getting hit in my chest hole.”

Valkyrae screamed in shock as Ludwig lifted his shirt to reveal where the dip in his chest existed. The content creator has a dip in his chest where his breast bone should be, and he wouldn’t want to participate for that reason. Ludwig has a pectus excavatum, a genetic condition where his breastbone sinks deeper into the chest.

The sudden flash left Rae asking the streamer:

“Cover – what are you doing, showing your nipples like that?! I have you full blasted right now! Ludwig, cover, cover.”

After screaming, Valkyrae demanded that her co-streamer cover his nipples since she had him full screen on her end. Ludwig replied:

“How about you get better content, Rae? It’s my fault that you’re watching me on stream?”

Valkyrae said that he couldn’t just flash his nipples on stream, leading Ludwig to point the finger at Rae and her recent The Quarry stream:

“You just played The Quarry! Someone probably showed a nipple, and went ‘Oh f**k’ your binky bonky, don’t make me suck it! Like, what do you want from me? There’s more R-rated s**t in that game.”

This made Valkyrae laugh, and she admitted there were nipples in The Quarry. The conversation got really strange at this point, where they talked about uses for men’s nipples.

“Wait, you’re actually right. They did show a nipple. We were watching the movie mode, where they all survive, and they did show a nipple, and I suggested that men’s nipples are useless, so they should produce chocolate milk!”

This completely stunned Ludwig, who stared at the screen in confusion for several moments before speaking up again. Ludwig’s confused stare sent Rae into a fit of giggles.

“Wait, back up. How would you even begin that? If they’re useless, how do they produce chocolate milk?”

Valkyrae went on to say that there had to be a way to genetically engineer men’s nipples into doing something useful, like producing chocolate milk. Ludwig agreed but felt that chocolate milk might be too much to hope for, which just made Rae laugh harder.

YouTube comments section laughs at the ridiculous exchange between Rae and Ludwig

Fans can't get enough of the Ludwig and Rae combo, as it turns out (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

The comments section on YouTube absolutely loved the interaction between Rae and Ludwig. Several users are hoping to see the two collaborate more frequently. Their conversations are almost always hilarious and lead to moments like this popping up.

Do men want to excrete chocolate milk? At least a few do, at the very least (Image via YouTube)

When it comes to men’s nipples excreting milk, well, that too was a pretty popular idea. Whether it was women or men, people all seemed to agree that this would be a solid use for the otherwise useless part of a man’s body.

For those that don't know, one YouTube commenter discussed what Ludwig's chest hole is (Image via YouTube)

One user also decided to put some useful information out there about the chest hole that Ludwig flashed Valkyrae to show off. It was something the commenter was familiar with, so they wanted to share.

Sure, they would get banned on Twitch for showing men's nipples, but neither are on Twitch (Image via YouTube)

In some weird chatter, one user thought it was strange how Americans would react to nipples, men or otherwise. One user said that it was because it would result in a ban on Twitch. However, neither content creator is in the purple car because they both have contracts with YouTube.

It’s unlikely that men will be genetically altered anytime soon to produce chocolate milk. Still, it was nonetheless a comical moment between a pair of popular content creators, originally based on another boxing match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far