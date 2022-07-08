"I thought you were in Georgia!" - Valkyrae left stunned after her mother makes a surprising appearance

During the June 6, 2022 livestream, YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" was blown away after her mother surprisingly appeared on her doorstep, thanks to her close friend and TikTok star Bella Poarch. Indeed, it was an incredibly wholesome moment for her and fans loved every bit of it.

Stunned by her special surprise, the popular personality exclaimed:

"I thought you were in Georgia!"

Having accrued tremendous success in the industry, Valkyrae's popularity reaches a new height every single day and she credits her mother for everything.

Bella Poarch surprised Valkyrae with a special visitor

Valkyrae and Bella Porch quickly became friends on the set of the Build a Bitch music video in 2021. Since then, the two have frequently been together and fans can't get enough of them.

The pair have set the internet on fire with their numerous mind-blowing collaborations, including their team-up for an iconic Valentine's day photoshoot.

As one can already imagine, the pictures went viral on social media, gathering thousands of likes and comments on Twitter alone. The pair have indubitably stuck up a well-fortified friendship that has melted the hearts of millions of viewers.

It was no surprise that fans were instantly won over by the duo as Poarch surprised Valkyrae with her mom's visit just before she left for the OTV Japan trip.

Before taking a long streaming break, Valkyrae decided to bid farewell to her viewers and stream. As she interacted with her audience, the YouTuber suddenly got a video call from Poarch. She was then intrigued as the TikTok powerhouse claimed to have a special surprise waiting outside her doorstep.

Perking up in excitement, Valkyrae got up and left to check the door. As she disappeared from the camera, screams of delight could be heard, much to the curiosity of her fans.

Valkyrae quickly returned to her stream and introduced her mother to her viewers. Understandably, she was drenched in excitement and was a bit puzzled as to how her mother managed to pull off this massive surprise:

"She sent me my mom. She sent me my mom. What the f**k, that's crazy. Wait what the how, how are you here? how? I'm leaving to Japan in like a day. "

Trembling with emotions, Valkyrae further added:

"Oh my god, I'm freaking out, I'm stressed. Oh my god I'm stressed. I went outside, and there was no box. I was like, and there is nothing out there. Then she pops out of the bushes. She popped out of a bush and was like, AHHHH. I screamed. Did you hear me scream? I screamed. I was like what the?"

The popular personality then took to her alternative Twitter handle to share her excitement with her viewers.

rae☀️ @itsraechill see you tomorrow on Bella’s channel for the filo cooking stream 3ish pm pst ish!!!! AHHHHH I can’t believe Bella flew out my mom to surprise me before I leave to Japan?! Crumb of GTA was so sweet and I FINALLY gave Eric back his car LOL. So much happening IM OVERWHELMEDsee you tomorrow on Bella’s channel for the filo cooking stream 3ish pm pst ish!!!! AHHHHH I can’t believe Bella flew out my mom to surprise me before I leave to Japan?! Crumb of GTA was so sweet and I FINALLY gave Eric back his car LOL. So much happening IM OVERWHELMED😬🎉 see you tomorrow on Bella’s channel for the filo cooking stream 3ish pm pst ish!!!! AHHHHH

Fans react to Valkyrae's wholesome surprise

As expected, the wholesome moment elicited a plethora of positive reactions from viewers. The tweet has already gone viral, gathering over 22k likes on Twitter. Surprisingly, however, many urged Valkyrae to end her stream and spend some quality time with her mother.

Sharing a wide spectrum of positive comments, here's what they had to say:

UmiNoKaiju @UmiNoKaiju1 @itsraechill THAT MOMENT WAS SO WHOLESOME I WANTED TO CRY @itsraechill THAT MOMENT WAS SO WHOLESOME I WANTED TO CRY

Cherry🍒 taking a break/inact @cherryha47 @itsraechill Thank you for today's stream, will miss you. You and your mom was so adorable on the stream. What a sweet surprise from Bella Poarch. Hope you have a fun trip @itsraechill Thank you for today's stream, will miss you. You and your mom was so adorable on the stream. What a sweet surprise from Bella Poarch. Hope you have a fun trip

Josip Asanović @CroTeam17 🤩 🥰 @itsraechill Oh awwww @itsraechill , this is so nice of her what she did for you, @bellapoarch has suprised you by bringing your Mother from the Philipines, that is so cute of her, in your own stream, man, she is indeed a really great sister that you have @itsraechill Oh awwww @itsraechill, this is so nice of her what she did for you, @bellapoarch has suprised you by bringing your Mother from the Philipines, that is so cute of her, in your own stream, man, she is indeed a really great sister that you have 😍🤩😻💓💗💝💖😇🥰💞

Alynea @AQueitsch @itsraechill Aww how sweet! By the way Japanese summers are humid af so be prepared for that. It's also been ridiculously hot this year so I suggest light loose-fitted clothes. Anyway, I hope you have a great visit and have lot of fun! Remember to hydrate!!!!!!! @itsraechill Aww how sweet! By the way Japanese summers are humid af so be prepared for that. It's also been ridiculously hot this year so I suggest light loose-fitted clothes. Anyway, I hope you have a great visit and have lot of fun! Remember to hydrate!!!!!!!

Never Fear Truth✨ @yesterdaysliner ‍🩹🫶🏻 @itsraechill Hearing you scream and not knowing if that was a good thing or not for like 10 seconds was INSANE 🤣 i can only imagine your mom popping out the bushes like "SUPRISE!" So frickin wholesome. We love ValkyMom‍🩹🫶🏻 @itsraechill Hearing you scream and not knowing if that was a good thing or not for like 10 seconds was INSANE 🤣 i can only imagine your mom popping out the bushes like "SUPRISE!" So frickin wholesome. We love ValkyMom ❤️‍🩹🫶🏻

Candycane 🏳️‍🌈 @Candycane1120 @itsraechill Bella is such a queen. So glad you get to spend some time with her before you leave. Such an iconic stream today. So much happened and the gta crumbs were pretty incredible too. @itsraechill Bella is such a queen. So glad you get to spend some time with her before you leave. Such an iconic stream today. So much happened and the gta crumbs were pretty incredible too. ❤️❤️

Leah Cruz @Leahh_Cruuuuz @itsraechill It was nice seeing Valkymom again!!!!! Hope your both very happy and spend time together : )))) we will miss u ◌⑅⃝ᵐᶦˢˢ(꜆˘͈ෆ˘͈꜀)ʸᵒᵘ⑅⃝◌ @itsraechill It was nice seeing Valkymom again!!!!! Hope your both very happy and spend time together : )))) we will miss u ◌⑅⃝ᵐᶦˢˢ(꜆˘͈ෆ˘͈꜀)ʸᵒᵘ⑅⃝◌

Phillip @thewarriors1557 @itsraechill Thank you RAE for a GREAT stream!!! I hope you have a great time with your surprise aka (valkymom) and I have a FUN time on both of your trips!!! I hope you see this @itsraechill Thank you RAE for a GREAT stream!!! I hope you have a great time with your surprise aka (valkymom) and I have a FUN time on both of your trips!!! I hope you see this 😁

shane ⚝ @carrotmina @itsraechill hoping for you to visit ph soon as well it is literally the only way for me to have a chance to meet you 🥹 @itsraechill hoping for you to visit ph soon as well it is literally the only way for me to have a chance to meet you 🥹 https://t.co/r1TkA4fQ7k

Yani☀️🌱🍞🌧 @amigops4life @itsraechill Goodbye stream was so wholesome! Bella is so sweet for that and Valkymom is sooo cuteee, we'll miss you rae have fun on your trip<3 @itsraechill Goodbye stream was so wholesome! Bella is so sweet for that and Valkymom is sooo cuteee, we'll miss you rae have fun on your trip<3

ImSparcle_q @CrimerAnna the crumb of gta was amazing, made me emotional for no reason! Have fun with your mom and see you tomorrow!!! @itsraechill Thanks for the fun stream Raethe crumb of gta was amazing, made me emotional for no reason! Have fun with your mom and see you tomorrow!!! @itsraechill Thanks for the fun stream Rae❤️ the crumb of gta was amazing, made me emotional for no reason! Have fun with your mom and see you tomorrow!!!

Fras @Fras0Fras @itsraechill Bella's surprise was so sweet!! The crumb of the GTA was great!!!! It was a great interactions. Nice to see the car!! Can't wait for the cooking stream. Have a safe and a great trip(s). @itsraechill Bella's surprise was so sweet!! The crumb of the GTA was great!!!! It was a great interactions. Nice to see the car!! Can't wait for the cooking stream. Have a safe and a great trip(s). ❤

Jasmin Perez @JasminPerez



Thank you for crumb of Ray. It was immaculate and I hope you had fun and see that everyone missed playing with u too. If you do go back after your trip you’ll have friends ready to play @itsraechill I hope you have fun with your mom and enjoy your trip!Thank you for crumb of Ray. It was immaculate and I hope you had fun and see that everyone missed playing with u too. If you do go back after your trip you’ll have friends ready to play @itsraechill I hope you have fun with your mom and enjoy your trip!Thank you for crumb of Ray. It was immaculate and I hope you had fun and see that everyone missed playing with u too. If you do go back after your trip you’ll have friends ready to play 💕

ᴋʜᴀɪ ☼ @kkaiwastaken @itsraechill it was a fun and wholesome gta crumb!! and ngl i thought bella pranked you with smth when i head ur scream LOL have fun hanging out with momma rae and on your trip!! @itsraechill it was a fun and wholesome gta crumb!! and ngl i thought bella pranked you with smth when i head ur scream LOL have fun hanging out with momma rae and on your trip!!

jaz ♡ @shesjaazz @itsraechill @vea_heart the gta crumb was everything !!!!! hope you your mom and Bella have fun tmrw and enjoy the Japan trippp <3333 WE’LLMISS UUUUU @itsraechill @vea_heart the gta crumb was everything !!!!! hope you your mom and Bella have fun tmrw and enjoy the Japan trippp <3333 WE’LLMISS UUUUU

With that being said, Valkyrae has left for Japan, which means fans now have to wait a month for her new streams. However, as promised by the YouTube star herself, tons of vlogs and videos from her much-awaited Japan trip are about to take over the internet in the coming weeks.

