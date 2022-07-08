"I thought you were in Georgia!" - Valkyrae left stunned after her mother makes a surprising appearance

During the June 6, 2022 livestream, YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" was blown away after her mother surprisingly appeared on her doorstep, thanks to her close friend and TikTok star Bella Poarch. Indeed, it was an incredibly wholesome moment for her and fans loved every bit of it.
Stunned by her special surprise, the popular personality exclaimed:
"I thought you were in Georgia!"
Having accrued tremendous success in the industry, Valkyrae's popularity reaches a new height every single day and she credits her mother for everything.
Bella Poarch surprised Valkyrae with a special visitor
Valkyrae and Bella Porch quickly became friends on the set of the Build a Bitch music video in 2021. Since then, the two have frequently been together and fans can't get enough of them.
The pair have set the internet on fire with their numerous mind-blowing collaborations, including their team-up for an iconic Valentine's day photoshoot.
As one can already imagine, the pictures went viral on social media, gathering thousands of likes and comments on Twitter alone. The pair have indubitably stuck up a well-fortified friendship that has melted the hearts of millions of viewers.
It was no surprise that fans were instantly won over by the duo as Poarch surprised Valkyrae with her mom's visit just before she left for the OTV Japan trip.
Before taking a long streaming break, Valkyrae decided to bid farewell to her viewers and stream. As she interacted with her audience, the YouTuber suddenly got a video call from Poarch. She was then intrigued as the TikTok powerhouse claimed to have a special surprise waiting outside her doorstep.
Perking up in excitement, Valkyrae got up and left to check the door. As she disappeared from the camera, screams of delight could be heard, much to the curiosity of her fans.
Valkyrae quickly returned to her stream and introduced her mother to her viewers. Understandably, she was drenched in excitement and was a bit puzzled as to how her mother managed to pull off this massive surprise:
"She sent me my mom. She sent me my mom. What the f**k, that's crazy. Wait what the how, how are you here? how? I'm leaving to Japan in like a day. "
Trembling with emotions, Valkyrae further added:
"Oh my god, I'm freaking out, I'm stressed. Oh my god I'm stressed. I went outside, and there was no box. I was like, and there is nothing out there. Then she pops out of the bushes. She popped out of a bush and was like, AHHHH. I screamed. Did you hear me scream? I screamed. I was like what the?"
The popular personality then took to her alternative Twitter handle to share her excitement with her viewers.
Fans react to Valkyrae's wholesome surprise
As expected, the wholesome moment elicited a plethora of positive reactions from viewers. The tweet has already gone viral, gathering over 22k likes on Twitter. Surprisingly, however, many urged Valkyrae to end her stream and spend some quality time with her mother.
Sharing a wide spectrum of positive comments, here's what they had to say:
With that being said, Valkyrae has left for Japan, which means fans now have to wait a month for her new streams. However, as promised by the YouTube star herself, tons of vlogs and videos from her much-awaited Japan trip are about to take over the internet in the coming weeks.