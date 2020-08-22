Valorant: Top 5 highest-paid professional players in the game

Despite being the newest tactical FPS on the block, Valorant seems to be quite a lucrative career shift for a lot of professional players. Even though Riot Game's shooter is yet to have a well-established esports scene, it has seen a lot of tournaments in the Ignition Series, which boasted a substantial prize pool.

So how much are the Valorant pros getting paid?

Well, Esports Earnings have researched for us, and it would seem that the highest-earning sum in Valorant for now is somewhere near $20,000.

However, unlike Riot's other IP, League of Legends, where the highest-paid amount is $1,256,037 (Lee "Faker" Sang Hyeok), the number for Valorant may not seem as big. Still, it's essential to keep in mind that this title has a lot of potential and an infinite room to grow.

The amount that the Valorant pros are getting paid today is still substantial, and in our list, we talk about the best-paid ones.

5 highest-paid Valorant professionals.

1. Ardis "Ardiis" Svarenieks: $19,903.77

Image Credits: News Break

Ardis' professional career in CS: GO has been quite a controversial one. Accused of match-fixing and cheating from his early days, this reputation followed the Latvian into Valorant, and he had to wait for Riot to clear his name before he could get signed up by G2 Esports' official roster.

Ardis is the highest-paid professional Valorant player at the moment, and was instrumental in helping G2 become the most dominant team in Europe. With him, the team is yet to lose a best of five, and G2 is looking better with each passing tournament.

2. Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas Colocho: $17,079.58

Image Credits: G2 Esports

G2’s in-game leader (IGL) and squad captain Mixwell is the runner up in the list of the highest-paid Valorant pros.

Mixwell was one of the most celebrated Spanish fraggers in the CS: GO competitive scene, and he contributed a lot to G2’s success. So him coming back to the organisaiton to join its Valorant roster is somewhat a homecoming.

Mixwell brings years of in-game expertise and experience to Valorant, and forms a very crucial pillar for the squad.

=3. Taylor "Drone" Johnson: $17,010.00

Image Credits: ONE Esports

TSM Drone is considered the best Phoenix player in North America, and the way he can use the Agent is a crucial aspect of TSM’s dominance in the Valorant pro scene.

With The American, TSM was able to win every single Ignition Series tournament in North America, except for the PAX Arena Invitational.

Drone has a unique playstyle with Phoenix, and he uses the Agent more like a supporting crowd control character rather than an entry fragger.

=3. Stephen “ReltuC” Cutler: $17,010.00

Image Credits: DREAMHACK

Reltuc or Cutler (as you see fit) is one of the pillars of the TSM Valorant squad. Like the rest of his teammates, he has a background in competitive CS: GO, and has been with Valve's shooter for over 11 years, his career going back way before Global Offensive.

But the American's time in CS: GO wasn't all that lucrative, and Valorant represents a new start.

Reltuc brings with him a lot of competitive experience, and his shot-calling and in-game leadership has helped the team significantly.

=3. Matthew "Wardell" Yu: $17,010.00

Image Credits: HLTV.org

TSM’s Operator God and Jett main will be rounding out our list today.

When not steamrolling through the Ignition Serious tournaments, you will find Wardell streaming on his channel, where he is taking over the Valorant servers single-handedly.

The 22-year-old Canadian has the tag of best Operator user in the region, and his success in the latest tournaments prove as such.

He is capable of outdueling the most skilled of adversaries, and he has a very mean Jett to boot.