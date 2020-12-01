Valorant: Top 5 players to watch in EU First Strike Main Event

The Valorant First Strike Main Event is approaching across every region.

One of the more anticipated regions is Europe, where the scene has been dominated by G2 Esports across the short life of competitive Valorant. But several other teams have stepped up to challenge G2's supremacy.

The First Strike Main Event begins on 3rd December and goes through the weekend. Plenty of eyes will be on the EU region as some exciting teams battle for first place. These sides contain some of the most talented players in the world.

Five best players to keep an eye on at the Valorant EU First Strike Main Event

#5 - Boaster

Image via Liquipedia

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is the in-game leader for SUMN FC, and playing Breach is his specialty. Breach just keeps getting stronger, and Boaster utilizes him quite well. The way he flashes, sets up the Fault Line, and uses the Rolling Thunder to empty a site is almost magical.

His team has been on fire lately, and he is sure to want to keep that momentum going during the First Strike Main Event.

Advertisement

#4 - Happy

Image via Liquipedia

Playing for Orgless, Vincent "Happy" Cervoni dominates with Raze. There are not many players who strictly stick with Raze as opposed to balancing a couple of Valorant's Duelists.

Seeing Happy lob Paint Shells and decimate opponents with the Showstopper is going to be pure excitement. Orgless takes on G2 during the opening round of the First Strike Main Event, so he will have to be in top form.

#3 - cNed

Image via Esportimes

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is a Turkish player for nolpenki, and his main Agent is Jett. The majority of Jett players are a blast to watch. The way they dash in and out of battle, updraft to get insane angles, and rack up kills with the Bladestorm is an incredible thing to see.

Advertisement

cNed is simply fun to watch. Those wanting to see a top Valorant Duelist will need to keep their eyes on him and nolpenki as they enter the First Strike Main Event.

#2 - ScreaM

Image via Liquipedia

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is an absolute legend. From Counter-Strike to Valorant, the headshot king still reigns supreme. It is almost like Reyna was made for him. He uses her perfectly and is hands down the best Reyna player in the world.

The way he moves as the character and uses her abilities to take out his opponents is otherwordly. This Team Liquid player is as exciting as can be, and the First Strike Main Event is his time to show what Team Liquid can do.

#1 - Mixwell

Image via Dreamhack

Advertisement

Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho is the Spanish Superstar of G2 Esports who's skills in Valorant are unmatched. Mixwell is another Jett player who uses the Operator to deal out severe damage to opposing Valorant teams.

Many feel that G2 Esports is the best team in Europe, if not the entire world. Mixwell very well may be the best player in the world as well, and all eyes need to be on him during the First Strike Main Event.