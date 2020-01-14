Vampire replaces Sandhu in Orange Rock Esports; Here's the full line-up for PMCO Spring Split 2020

Rabia

Jan 14, 2020

Orange Rock Esports

PMCO Spring Split 2020 registrations have already started, and the squads are announcing their final roster. Meanwhile, Sandhu has left Orange Rock Esports, and Vampire has replaced him in the line-up. Orange Rock Esports hasn't made it official yet, and the ig_gametube Instagram channel posted it.

It also becomes pretty evident from the fact that Vampire's in-game name is ORVampire. Vampire used to play in Team Mayhem and reached the finals of the PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge 2019, PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 and PMCO South Asia Finals 2019. He also came second in the PMCC Asia 2019 and was the winner of BattleAdda Season 2.

The complete present line-up of Orange Rock Esports is:

Mavi

Anto

Vampire

Daljit

Orange Rock Esports is a top-rated PUBG Mobile team in India. They have played a total of 1872 matches to date and won 855 of them. They have taken a total of 11267 kills with a 10.23 K/D ratio. Orange Rock Esports has a considerable fan following of around 16K followers on Instagram.

PMCO Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and registrations will soon get closed. The players fulfilling the minimum requirements can register with their squads till 21st January. Click here to know the complete registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020. After registering, the teams need to play online qualifiers, and their full schedule has been announced.