Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Fires of Industry

The Fires of Industry is a story quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. It activates after you have a conversation with Lou and Ysabella. Following the events of the In Chains of Lead and Gold mission, Phyre and Fabien have a better understanding of what happened to the latter's body. While conversing with the previous Prince of Seattle, we uncover the current state of the Masquerade in the city.
This article will walk you through The Fires of Industry quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: The Fires of Industry quest walkthrough
Meet Prince Ryong at Weaver Tower
After learning about the unfortunate outcome that befell Prince Campbell, Lou informs us about Prince Ryong. This is who Phyre intends to speak to. Run across the snowy streets of Seattle to the mission marker, almost 400m away from The Glacier Hotel.
Meet with Prince Ryong on the 21st floor
Weaver Tower can be easily identified by the large pillars that support its facade. Head inside the giant glass doors and look for lifts at the rear end of the lobby. Before you can do so, Anarch Ghouls will block your path. Take them down one by one by silently approaching them from behind.
Go close to the lifts, only to find them out of operation. Following this, look for a vent high on the wall towards the right side of the lobby. Open it with Telekinesis and then climb inside. Traverse the ducts and reach a room where numerous ghouls are posted. Take them down silently, and then proceed to the server room where Tolly is waiting to talk to you.
Here are the dialogue options you can choose during this conversation:
- I have lifetimes of experience.
- You could thank me.
After the formal introduction, these are Phyre's dialogue options:
- (>) Right.
- (>) Anything I should know before meeting the Prince?
- (>) Are you not concerned by the attack?
These are the next choices:
- (>) Does this mean war in Seattle?
- (>) How did they get past your security?
- (>) You doubt they killed Campbell?
Here are your final dialogues you can choose before ending the conversation:
- (>) I met him. ‘Fuck the Prince,’ he said.
- (>) I am sorry.
- (>) Why did he run off?
- (>) Sounds like the Court is weak.
Next, head deeper inside the server room to find another vent high on the wall. Pull the grate down and head inside. Traverse this vent and drop down into a utility room. To open the door, use your Heightened Senses to track the wire above the door frame. Use the glass to follow the tracks and use Telekinesis to pull the switch.
In the next section of The Fires of Industry quest, you must climb a lift shaft to head up towards your objective. Use the ladders placed among the various cables to make our way to the top. On one of the lifts in this shaft, you can find a mark similar to that on your hand. Absorb it to acquire bonus XP.
After reaching the top, you enter another vent, crossing which Phyre drops into the laboratory of 'Science Gal' Safia. Here are the dialogue options you can use during this conversation:
- (>) I have not slain you yet.
- (>) Look at me. Calm yourself.
- (>) You are adorable, trembling so.
After Safia enquires whether you are the Nomad, here are your reply options:
- (>) What is it to you?
- (>) I am. (Safia was excited by that.)
- (>) How do you know?
You can end the conversation with these dialogue choices:
- (>) Your enthusiasm is unbecoming.
- (>) Perhaps later.
- (>) It would be a pleasure for us both. (Safia was embarrassed by that.)
Meet with Prince Ryong
The last section of The Fires of Industry quest leads you to the new Prince, who was elected after Campbell's demise. Exit the lab through the door at the far end and follow the hallway to a waiting lobby on the right. Reach the golden door at the end of the room to meet Prince Ryong.
This action triggers a cutscene where you find Ryong interrogating a Ghoul. After the latter gets killed, you start a conversation with the new Prince, where these are your dialogue choices:
- (>) I am the Nomad.
- (>) One who seeks an audience with you, Prince. (Ryong appreciated that)
- (>) I am one sent to you by Lou Graham.
During the next segment of conversation in The Fires of Industry quest, Safia will join in. Here are your choices for a reply:
- (>) Just Phyre, if you will. (Safia appreciated that) (Ryong was amused by that)
- (>)Prince, control her.
- (>) Perhaps when we are in private?
Ryong then enquires about Lou, to which Phyre can reply in the following ways:
- (>) My meeting you, of course. (Ryong liked that.)
- (>) Lou was attacked, too.
- (>) A lot, yet very little.
After stating your intentions, Ryong comments on the state of the city. This is how Phyre can reply:
- (>) Too much for this Prince?
- (>) Lou assured me of her childe’s cooperation.
- (>) Perhaps we can help each other. (Ryong appreciated that)
- (>) I would be most grateful. (Ryong was pleased by that)
Tolly now joins the conversation and comments on the trail of bodies that Phyre left when dealing with Ghouls in To Taste A Foreign Body quest. To this, you can respond with the following options:
- (>) Do not threaten me.
- (>) How may I atone? (Ryong liked that)
To end the conversation, Phyre can choose one of the following dialogues:
- (>) I could help with your sheriff. (Tolly was pleased by that)
- (>) Do I have permission to leave, Prince?
- (>) I still need answers.
As soon as the conversation ends, so does The Fires of Industry quest. After this, Phyre receives enough XP to acquire another new skill from the Ability Tree.
This concludes our walkthrough of The Fires of Industry quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. This story mission introduces us to a few more characters in the game, including the current Prince of Seattle. Furthermore, Phyre and Fabien acquire additional news regarding the whereabouts of Benny and the involvement of Anarchs in the murder of Prince Campbell.
