Vermeer’s paintbrush and paint locations in Genshin Impact

Vermeer's paintbrush and paint locations are integral to the Luhua Landscape quest in Genshin Impact. The objective is "Look for Vermeer's paintbrushes and paints," but it's worth noting that there are only two locations where this quest item spawns. The two locations are:

A little bit east of the western Teleport Waypoint in Luhua Pool, near some books on a cliff behind a bush. Northwest the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Luhua Pool, in a corner by some walls near a bag.

It doesn't matter which order the player finds his painting tools. All that matters is that the player collects both of them and delivers them to Vermeer to proceed with the quest.

Locating Vermeer's paintbrush and paint in Genshin Impact

The first location for Vermeer's painting tools (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first paintbrush and paint to collect are found east of the western Teleport Waypoint in Luhua Pool. Locate a tree and a rock east of that Teleport Waypoint. Proceed past it and stop at the edge of the cliff, as indicated in the above image.

Note: As the player does the quest, they will see a yellow aura in these locations. Interact with them (there should be an "Investigate" prompt). These images merely demonstrate to the player where to find Vermeer's painting tools (as they don't show up again after the quest is completed, hence their absence here).

If the player gets here, they should easily find the yellow aura they need to interact with to collect the necessary items.

The second location to find his painting tools (Image via Genshin Impact)

Use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Luhua Pool and head northwest to the above location. Go all the way past the brazier to notice another area with books and bags near the cliff. The final paintbrush and paint to collect are in the corner next to one of those bags.

Once the player collects these items, return them to their owner to do the next part of the Luhua Landscape quest. They will be given a Strange Stone and need to find another one.

Finding the other Strange Stone

One of three possible locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are a few potential locations where the second Strange Stone can spawn. One player can find the Strange Stone in a different place than another player. There are only three notable spawns for this quest item. They all spawn in shallow water.

Another possible location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some locations might have Hilichurls nearby, but defeating them is not mandatory for the Luhua Landscape quest. Some of these locations might give the player random junk like Radishes, but ignore that and keep searching.

The final possible location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the player gets the second Strange Stone from one of those three locations, they must go back to Vermeer and climb the two gigantic statues. Once the player is near the head of a statue, there should be a "Mysterious Statue" prompt.

Insert the Strange Stone into both statues, and then use the Geo element on the Elemental Monument that is now available. Be prepared to defeat a Pyro, Cryo, and Hydro Abyss Mage trio in 90 seconds. Once that is done, head into the ruins and open the nearby Luxurious Chest to finish the quest.

