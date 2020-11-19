Minecraft creators have outdone themselves by recreating full-on replicas of some of the most iconic cities in the world.

Life across the world has been very different lately, as the global pandemic has kept people in isolation and heavily restricted travel. With that being said, numerous individuals had their travel and vacation plans cancelled. However, hope is not yet completely lost.

Why not take some trips to some of the most iconic cities in the world via the power of Minecraft Instead?

Best of all, this can be done for completely free. Minecraft creators have brought to life a considerable number of the world's most premier metropolitan destinations.

This article will be showcasing some of the best real world cities in Minecraft to checkout, and it will also go over how to do it.

Virtually travel to five top cities across the world in Minecraft

#1 New York

Image via BasVerhagen / planetminecraft.com

Take a virtual trip to the Big Apple with this Minecraft map by BasVerhagen. What started as an initial build of the Chrysler Building back in 2013, has now transformed into a full on scale replica of Midtown Manhattan.

The sheer size of scale and attention to detail can make any Minecraft player feel like they are really there. Don't forget to see Times Square, Grand Central Station, Metlife Building, Tower 49, Citigroup Center, and more.

Download here

#2 Chicago

Image via u/NJDaeger / reddit.com

Take a tour of the Windy City with this fantastic Minecraft map by aa60665. The image of the side by side comparison of real world Chicago and Minecraft Chicago truly speaks for itself.

Not only is the build to scale, but it looks as exact as possible in comparison. This build features approximately 8 full city blocks and gives Minecraft players a way to authentically experience Chicago. Landmarks of interest include the Board of Trade building, the Rookery, the Chicago Federal Plaza, and more.

Download here

#3 London

Image via Pieberius / planetminecraft.com

Welcome to London, Minecraft players! This 1:1 scale replica by Pieberius features some of the most iconic landmarks in London. The ones that may catch a player's eye quickly include Lambeth St Thomas' Hospital, Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, and Big Ben.

Players can take their time taking in the sights and seeing just what London has to offer. Perhaps this virtual trip could help players plan out the details and agenda for a trip to London, here in the real world.

Download here

#4 Dublin

Image via BlockWorks / planetminecraft.com

Visit and explore Dublin Castle, Ireland with this exciting Minecraft map by BlockWorks. On first glance, the size is the thing that most players will notice when they begin exploring, as the build is a 1:1 replica.

However, precise attention was paid directly to interiors as well, which makes this build even more impressive. Make sure to see the State Corridor, St. Patrick's Hall, and the Throne Room

Download here

#5 Petra

Image via mrc93 / planetminecraft.com

In real life, this ancient and archaeological city is based in southern Jordan and dates back to as early as 7000 BC. Minecraft creator mrc93 was able to capture the some of the splendor of this piece of history, with their replica of the Al Khazneh.

This one is truly breathtaking in size, as it totals at about 63.7 million blocks!

Download here