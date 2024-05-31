Vitality vs HEROIC - CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Quarterfinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Vitality vs HEROIC will be an epic faceoff between the two European heavyweights in the IEM Dallas 2024. The quarterfinal match is set to commence on May 31, 2024, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Both teams will be looking forward to securing a place in the semis against Team Spirit.

Vitality’s last major success in an IEM tournament was back in CS: GO days, where they won IEM Rio 2023 after beating the Norwegian side, while HEROIC will surely be hoping to get that revenge and secure the hefty cash prize of $100,000 in this tournament.

With that in mind, ahead of this fiery Vitality vs HEROIC matchup, let’s take a look at some of the key aspects of the matchup and who is most likely to win and progress to the semis.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Vitality vs HEROIC: Who will qualify for the CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Semi-finals?

Prediction

Vitality vs HEROIC will be one of the more intense matchups in IEM Dallas 2024. The Vitality side will be seeking another victory against HEROIC, while HEROIC will be eager to lift their first-ever IEM trophy.

Vitality started their campaign a bit slow as they managed to win against MONTE with a 16-12 scoreline. Valorant’s famous 9-3 curse seems to work for Vitality as they made a comeback on the T-side despite being down with a 3-9 scoreline. Meanwhile, they also secured a win against a potential contender in the IEM tournament, G2 Esports.

However, the South American dark horses 9z put a stop to their dream at their thrifty run, as the French side failed to win a single map against them. Vitality on the T-side feels almost invincible while their CT side seems fragile. apEX and flameZ, both were struggling to hold bomb sites yet on the CT side.

Furthermore, the community is witnessing almost a similar scene from the ESL Pro League Season 19, as Zywoo is the only player pulling off some exceptional frags and clutches. However, Spinx also helps him by pulling off the remaining frags. These two players stand out to be the backbone of the team while other players like mezii and Flamez have yet to show their true potential.

On the other hand, HEROIC started their campaign with a heartbreaking loss against Virtus. Pro. However, managed to make an amazing comeback against three teams BIG, NaVi, and M80. They are having a perfect run so far as they’re yet to drop a map in their upcoming matches.

The Community was shocked once they defeated one of the top contenders of the tournament, NaVi, as the Ukrainian side recently won the first-ever CS2 major. All players from the Norwegian side seem perfect having better raw firepower than any other teams in the tournament.

Despite being benched earlier, nicoodoz has made a memorable comeback as HEROIC is on a stellar run despite how big the opponent is. On the other hand, players like TeSeS and squash, are also having an incredible streak. Overall, the team is performing pretty well under kyxsan’s captaincy.

In the Vitality vs HEROIC matchup, the scales are tipped towards the latter. The Norwegian powerhouse is way ahead of the French side in terms of raw power, strategy, and a couple of other things. However, considering ZywOo and Spinx’s recent form, Vitality will surely capitalize on every single mistake of HEROIC.

Head-to-Head

Vitality and HEROIC, both European powerhouses have faced each other twice in CS2 tournaments. Both teams have won one matchup each to tie the series 1-1.

Previous results

Vitality lost their previous matchup against 9z with a 0-2 scoreline. On the other hand, HEROIC secured a massive victory against BIG with a 2-0 scoreline.

IEM Dallas 2024 rosters (Vitality vs HEROIC)

Below are the expected rosters for the upcoming Quarterfinal match:

Vitality

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Herbaut Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Shushan Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Giladi William “mezii” Merriman

Merriman Rémy “XTQZZ” Quoniam (Coach)

HEROIC

Damjan "kyxsan" Stoilkovski (IGL)

Stoilkovski (IGL) René "TeSeS" Madsen

Madsen Rasmus "sjuush" Beck

Beck Guy "NertZ" Iluz

Iluz Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjidi

Tamjidi Eetu "sAw" Saha (Coach)

When and where to watch Vitality vs HEROIC?

CS2 enthusiasts worldwide can watch the fiery Quarter-final match on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL Counter-Strike. However, certain a few Counter-Strike content creators will host watch parties with their viewers. Hence, viewers can join in their stream for some additional commentary.

Livestream details

The dates and timings for the epic matchup between Vitality vs HEROIC are as below:

PT: May 31, 2024, at 11 AM

May 31, 2024, at CEST: May 31, 2024, at 8 PM

May 31, 2024, at IST: May 31, 2024, at 11:30 PM

To witness the one of the epic faceoff between the two European giants, click here:

To watch Vitality vs HEROIC on Twitch: Click Here

on Twitch: Click Here To watch Vitality vs HEROIC on YouTube: Click Here

