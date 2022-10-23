The latest game from WB Games Montréal, Gotham Knights features a slew of characters portrayed by notable voice actors. Developed for PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5, the title has gained prominence in recent months.

From protagonists to antagonists to even side characters, Gotham Knights features great sound work and delivery.

Minor spoilers for Gotham Knights may follow.

Voice actors for major characters in Gotham Knights

1) Batman/Bruce Wayne

Michael Antonakos as Batman (Image via IMDB )

Despite the game starting off with the death of Batman, his presence is felt throughout Gotham Knights in subtle ways. The iconic character is reminisced upon throughout flashbacks and VR sections.

Batman is portrayed by Michael Antonakos, who has previously voiced other characters such as Alexios in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

2) Alfred Pennyworth

Gildart jackson as Alfred Pennyworth (Image via IMDB)

Batman’s trusty butler and father figure, Alfred, takes on the role of a mentor for the Bat-Family, supporting them in their crusade against the criminals in Gotham City.

He is voiced by Gildart Jackson, known for portraying Major in Hellsing Ultimate and Gideon in the TV series Charmed. He has also contributed to voice-overs in Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO.

3) Nightwing/Dick Grayson

Christopher Sean as Nightwing (Image via IMDB)

The first Robin and the most experienced member of the Bat-Family, Nightwing is voiced by Christopher Sean. The actor is known for his work as Arokkeh in Horizon: Forbidden West along with other roles in Avengers and Ghost of Tsushima.

4) Batgirl/Barbara Gordon

America Young as Batgirl (Image via IMDB)

The daughter of deceased police commissioner James Gordon and previously known as the Oracle, Batgirl is a member of Batman's inner circle. She is voiced by America Young, also known for role as Barbie in various movies and TV shows. She has also voiced in Saints Row: The Third.

5) Red Hood/Jason Todd

Stephen Oyoung as Red Hood (Image via IMDB)

Previously a Robin and the black sheep of the Bat-Family, Jason Todd took up the mantle of Red Hood after being revived in a Lazarus pit. Before his revival, the character had died at the hands of the Joker.

He returned with a vengeance and has continued his crusade against the criminals of Gotham City, often known to resort to extreme violence and brutality. Thankfully, he seems to have gotten over his demons in the game.

He is voiced by Stephen Oyoung, previously known for his work as Martin Lee in Spider-Man, along with roles in Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart.

6) Robin/Tim Drake

Sloane Siegel as Robin (Image via IMDB)

The youngest member of the Bat-Family, Tim Drake, is Robin in Gotham Knights. Despite being the least experienced, he is quick on his feet and a genius in hacking, making him a very useful pick.

He is voiced by Sloane Siegel.

7) Harley Quinn

Kari Wahlgren as Harley Quinn (Image via IMDB)

Joker's ex and now seemingly reformed, Harley Quinn has taken her life in her own hands, away from the Joker. She plays an important role in the game's plot, and has been working with Batman. However, her real motivations are still unknown.

She is voiced by Kari Wahlgren, well-known for her role as Saber in multiple Fate series media. Other notable credentials include her portrayal of Jessica in Rick and Morty.

7) The Penguin

Elias Toufexis as The Penguin (Image via IMDB)

The Penguin returns in Gotham Knights with a more serious and complicated situation. He is still a threat to the heroes of Gotham City, but there lies something even more sinister to him.

He is portrayed by Elias Toufexis, renowned for his role as Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex series, along with several other portrayals in titles such as Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell.

8) Clayface

Brian Keane as Clayface (Image via IMDB)

Clayface returns in Gotham Knights. The character is voiced by Brian Keane, known for his work in Love, Death & Robots, and Red Dead Redemption II. Coupled with that, the actor has even appeared on the Gotham TV series.

9) Mr. Freeze

Donald Cheng as Mr. Freeze (Image via IMDB)

A tragic but fan-favourite villain in Batman’s rogues gallery, Dr. Victor Fries was first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series and gradually gained prominence in the comics. He is voiced by Donald Cheng.

10) Talia al Ghul

Emily O'Brien as Talia al Ghul (Image via IMDB)

The daughter of Ra’s al Ghul and one of Batman’s former love interests, Talia has an important role to play in the story, stepping up as the leader of the league of assassins after her father’s death.

She is voiced by Emily O’Brien, who's portrayed Y’shtola in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, among other roles.

11) Renee Montoya

Krizia Bajos as Renee Montoya (Image via IMDB)

A detective with the Gotham City Police Department, she used to work under James Gordon and is one of the few allies the heroes can rely on.

She is voiced by Krizia Bajos, known for multiple roles in games such as Batman: The Telltale Series, Just Cause 4, and Psychonauts 2.

