Warzone 2.0: Fan imagines Eagle Nest as a snowy Resurgence map

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is nearing its official release date of November 16 and the community is excited for a hands-on experience in Activision’s supposed new and improved Battle Royale title.

Fans got their first look at the official gameplay of Warzone 2.0 during the Call of Duty NEXT event. Activision has also released a lot of information through blogs and covered most of it in the announcements made at the COD NEXT event. With the gameplay revealed, most of the questions were answered, but experiencing the title in person seems to be the only way to satiate the community.

A Redditor and Call of Duty fan recently posted their vision of a snowy map that could be used in the Resurgence Mode in Warzone 2.0. The community had earlier entertained the idea of a snow-covered map/area included in the Battle Royale. Let us discuss in detail just how well a snowy map would work and what repercussions that would entail in-game.

Warzone 2.0 Eagle’s Nest, a fan’s snowy island vision

The terrain type and environment of the map have a huge impact on game modes like Battle Royale. To balance the map, developers will need countless hours of testing to ensure the map isn't one-sided. This implies the use of complex routes and pathways that make places accessible, as well as an area that can be contested on both sides, be it high ground or low.

Visibility

The community has already faced various visibility issues with Warzone 2.0's predecessor, and those problems were not always addressed properly. The introduction of a snow-laden map could potentially raise this issue in multiple ways as character cosmetics will tend to blend in with the terrain and make skirmishes one-sided.

End Circles

Envisioning a snowy map to become an island has its own challenges. Considering that Warzone 2.0 has swimming and aquatic warfare mechanics, developers will need to ensure that the zone does not end in the water completely. The map wouldn't be fair if there was be no way to stand on stable grounds above water to duel enemies.

Zone Shift and accessibility

The inclusion of a single bridge makes accessibility to the other side a challenge. To resolve this issue, redeploying balloons and/or aquatic vehicles would be necessary. Developers can also opt to take a completely different route and add an automated ferry-like system that travels from shore to shore at regular intervals. Another bridge to connect both sides could potentially be a viable solution.

Additionally, the water can be frozen solid to eliminate such situations, with ample cover throughout the water body. Underground tunnels to get to the other side can also be pitched as an option.

Buildings and high-rise structures

The terrain needs to be considered thoroughly before introducing high-rise buildings. A misplaced skyscraper can shift the entire map's attention to a single roof. Sniper users will be able to live their dream of camping above and raining down heck on anyone trying to reach the zone.

The addition of tunnel structures adds another solution for such a situation, considering the snowy environment of the map. The tunnels can provide ample cover and allow players to strategize.

Vehicles

Introducing vehicles, no matter the type, would defeat the purpose of a small map on which the community would want to enjoy a quick and thrilling match. The availability of aquatic vehicles would entirely depend on the accessibility of both sides. Ground vehicles and airborne vehicles would need to be limited as well.

The Call of Duty community has always been able to come up with vibrant and fresh ideas for their favorite titles. The concept of a snowy compact and combat-filled map in Warzone 2.0 feels like a refreshing idea to detach from the rock-solid and tropical environments that are usually seen in battle royale titles.

