Warzone 2 “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 seems to be having recurring issues with performance and error codes, as glitches and bugs are still one of the prime concerns in the latest battle royale title.

While most of these bugs are not all that difficult to deal with, there are a few that still need a permanent solution, and many in the community are incredibly annoyed.

One such issue is the “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error, which usually occurs when there is an issue with the game’s servers or with the player’s internet. This has been one of the recurring problems in the shooter, which will not allow you to log into the game or queue up for a match when it occurs.

Although there is no permanent fix for the error, there are a few workarounds that you can try out. Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over all the steps that you will be required to take to solve the “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error in Warzone 2.

Fixing the “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error in Warzone 2

As mentioned, the Warzone 2 “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error usually occurs when there is a problem with your internet as it tries to reach the game’s servers. Here are a few things that you can do to work around it:

1) Restart your router

It’s likely that the issue is from your end, and your internet connection may not be running optimally. To fix this, you will need to restart your router, which will reset the gateway and most likely solve the “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error.

However, it’s important that instead of using your wifi to play Warzone 2, you plug in the ethernet cable. A LAN is preferable to a wireless network when it comes to solving connection issues in any title.

2) Check the game servers

The “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error can also be caused if the game’s servers themselves are not running optimally. You can verify this by making your way to the official Activision page and checking for any news related to server downtime.

The developers might have temporarily taken the servers down to patch in a new update and conduct their routine server maintenance. If that is indeed the case, you will have to wait for the developers to get the servers up and running again.

3) Switch off your VPN

The next thing you will need to do is switch off your VPN (Virtual Private Network) if one is running in the background. It’s highly likely that the VPN is what is messing with your internet as it tries to reach the Warzone 2 servers.

So switching off any VPN services might just be what you need to fix the “Detrick Geilenkirchen Connection Failed” error.

4) Start the game as an Administrator

Starting the Battle.net and Steam launcher as an Administrator seems to have solved the error for many in the community. Hence, you can try this out if the steps above don't solve the issue.

