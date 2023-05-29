Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to easily complete the Tier 4 "Toxin Research" mission

The Toxin Research is a Tier 4 mission from the White Lotus faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ. This task is divided into three phases and takes players through Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. The first objective requires them to gather important documents from the Ashika Island Science Center. The second and third phases occur in Al Mazrah, where players must drop the papers at the Tunnels and place a gas can therein.

Successfully completing the mission would reward them with a whopping 30,000 XP and a Lotus Heat Emblem. However, going about the mission isn't so easy. The path to completion will be teeming with both real and AI enemies. Moreover, players must move across Exclusion Zones without dying.

To assist them, this guide will take a closer look at how one can easily complete the Toxin Research mission in Warzone 2's DMZ.

A simple guide to completing the Toxic Research mission in Warzone 2's DMZ

To start the mission, you must first drop into Ashika Island. The next step is to find a Research Center Room Key, which can be acquired from the HVTs or other players. Once acquired, proceed to the Science Center on Ashika Island. It will be located near the Town Center, inside of which is an office room on the second floor that needs to be unlocked.

From thereon, you will find a lot of items, such as colored Key Cards, loot, and more. Under the computer desk in the room, you will find the Ashika Research Documents. Pick them up and immediately exfiltrate from the area.

Next, drop into Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone. Now the first priority should be finding a Stronghold key and a gas can. Once acquired, proceed to the Smuggling Tunnels, located underneath the Stronghold between Al Mazrah City and Rohan Oil.

Secret Well Entrance in DMZ (Image via Mapgenie)

However, instead of barging in through the front gates, you can use the well outside the Stronghold to access the tunnels. As you make your way through, turn right after passing the first door, and beneath the lights, you will have to place the gas can along with the Research Documents. Doing so will complete the mission, and you will earn all the rewards.

That's everything about completing the Toxic Research mission in Warzone 2's DMZ. While it might appear complicated, the task becomes quite easy once you know where to find the items.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The latest update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

