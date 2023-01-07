Warzone 2 DMZ location guide: Where to find the Cavern Boat Dock Shack

The Cavern Boat Dock Shack is an interesting location that can be found in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. It's one of several POIs that can be found as players progress through the newly-introduced game mode. As with any location high on the search list of players, the said boat dock is of prime interest to the players.

The easiest way to search the Cavern Boat Dock Shack is to play the DMZ mode. But that could be said about every POI present in the game mode. Moreover, such a process can cause a waste of time and resources. Instead, the best tactic is to follow the instructions mentioned in the second part of this article.

This will enable Warzone 2 players to streamline their search for the location as they traverse Al-Mazrah. It should be noted that players will rely on luck to find the location, which can't be done away with; however, they will be able to estimate more accurately what they need to do to increase their chances of success.

The Cavern Boat Dock Shack has gained in popularity among the Warzone 2 player base

The DMZ mode has been a new entrant to the Call of Duty series as Activision introduced it with Warzone 2. Inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov, the mode is a PvPvE experience where operators have to take on different enemies.

A big reason why players want to jump in Al-Mazrah is due to the possible chances of getting different rewards. This includes contraband blueprints, which can also be used in other game modes. Moreover, completing different contracts across the map contributes to gaining various types of XP.

Two parts are associated with the Cavern Boat Dock Shack in Warzone 2. The first task, which is in the player's control, is to find the location of the shack itself.

The Cavern Boat Dock Shack is located in the Sattiq Cave Complex.

The Sattiq Cave Complex is located in the western part of Al-Mazrah.

The cave complex is situated northeast of the Hafid port and north of Sa'id City.

There are different ways to enter the cave complex in Warzone 2, but approaching it from the western side is the preferable choice. A road, pipeline, and river will run parallel at this point.

On the roadside, you'll notice a wooden platform with an orange construction that contains a zipline.

Use the zipline to take yourself down to enter the cave.

Get rid of the NPCs, and then you will find a shack with texts in Arabin on it, and this is essentially the Cavern Boat Dock Shack.

There's a catch - finding the said shack in Warzone 2 isn't enough. To unlock it, you'll need a dedicated key. This key is obtained randomly, and there's no sure-shot way to get it.

It comes as a quest reward, which players will need to complete. Upon getting the key, you can follow the aforementioned steps to get to the required location and unlock the shack.

