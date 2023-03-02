Warzone 2 fans frustrated with downed players having "too much health"

Warzone 2 gamers are expressing their frustration over downed players having excessive health. Even after being taken down, those on the ground can survive multiple shots or explosions. This makes getting rid of them difficult, especially in situations where one is outnumbered.

This issue is even more apparent in the Resurgence mode, where downed players can withstand a significant number of bullets, allowing their teammates to take out the attacker with melee or gunfire. According to Warzone 2 fans, gamers on the ground should be on the brink of death, as their status suggests, rather than having "what feels like double the health of a healthy player." It's worth mentioning that this issue — where downed gamers "have way too much health" — has persisted since Warzone 1.

Warzone 2 Reddit fan community voices concern about downed players having "too much health"

A Reddit user under the name u/issathrowaway1 shared their perspective on this Warzone 2 issue, receiving numerous responses from other community members.

One player who commented on the matter expressed a desire to learn why it takes more bullets to kill a downed individual than to knock them to the ground.

Another Warzone 2 player recommended using a knife to eliminate an injured enemy quickly. Still, it's important to consider that the downed foe's teammates might get involved, which could make things difficult.

While many agreed with the statements made by u/issathrowaway1, others weren't on the same page. Certain gamers dismissed concerns about downed players having too much health.

This contrast in opinion is apparent throughout the main post's comment section, making it clear that every fan has their own perspective on the matter.

Many argued that downed players already have reduced abilities, such as low health and the inability to fight back. Their reasoning was that demanding injured gamers on the ground be taken out with a single bullet would negate the point of "being downed."

It was also suggested that making a change here might not necessarily benefit players who are complaining and could, in fact, harm them later.

