Warzone 2 guide : How to get a better exfil streak in DMZ mode

When it comes to the DMZ mode of Warzone 2, the difference between success and failure is one's ability to exfiltrate without getting killed. This allows players to retain all their loot, including any contraband weapons they pick up on their run. The blueprints can be used in any game mode without spending additional in-game resources.

Given so much importance surrounding the process, it becomes necessary for players to master the art of escaping. Regarding DMZ mode, weapons and their blueprints are rewards worth obtaining. Suffice to say, perks are one of the most useful elements of the game.

The DMZ mode is also the safest bet for players to earn random perks, and it all depends on something called the exfil streak. Improving one's exfil streak is quite simple - players must successfully escape Al-Mazrah without getting killed. However, there's more to it, and let's look at how one can maximize their chances of obtaining some powerful perks via the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2's DMZ mode is a pivotal success, fans loved Escape from Tarkov-inspired gameplay

The DMZ mode is a fresh addition to Warzone 2, which was released in the fall of 2022. Since then, players have loved its overall gameplay and challenges. Part of the challenge is to escape the zone successfully, which is tougher than some think.

As mentioned above, escaping Al-Mazrah will fill the exfil streak and reward players with random perks. The higher the exfil streak, the better the perks tend to be. Hence, it's worth ensuring that a Warzone 2 player's streaks continuously improve.

Escaping Al-Mazrah might be the only way to increase the streak, but simply dropping in and exfiling will not count. Players must complete at least one contract to qualify for a random perk.

This contract could be anything from a supply run to secure intel, so the type won't matter. However, players will need to complete at least one such contract successfully. Merely activating the contract and then dying while completing it won't contribute towards unlocking perks.

Warzone 2 players must play smart to avoid dying in Al-Mazrah. The first rule to remember is to escape and not engage. Players should only focus on the contract they have activated and what they need to do to complete it. Anything irrelevant should be avoidable, and it's best not to engage with them.

The DMZ mode can be played in different styles, as some love to kill as many enemies as possible. It's worth remembering that there are rival operators, and engaging them can be tricky. Some AI enemies are far more advanced, so it's best to avoid them.

By following all these tips, a Warzone 2 player will significantly increase their chances of successfully escaping from Al-Mazrah. This will help them retain new weapon blueprints and fill their exfil streak. Perks earned in the process will also be usable in other game modes.

