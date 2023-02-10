Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the Dual Kodachi melee weapon

The highly anticipated second season of Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is set to bring many exciting features to popular shooter games. Besides a brand new map and new experiences, players will receive new weapons, including the very sharp Dual Kodachi, to spice up their inventory.

Melee weapons, although not the equipment of choice in competitive scenarios, can give you a much-needed edge in quirky close-range fights. Many players love participating in fun "melee only" challenges, slashing through unsuspecting enemies to earn a commendable win.

It's undoubtedly hard to score a melee kill in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, especially if the enemy is equipped with automatic rifles. However, with its long-range attack, the Dual Kodachi melee makes securing knife kills a tad easier and will be available for players to unlock once Season 2 goes live.

How you can get the Dual Kodachi melee weapon in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will see the addition of three functional weapons, including the Dual Kodachi, to their vast integrated weaponry via the upcoming Season 2 Battle Pass.

Players can unlock the Dual Kodachi Melee, ISO Hemlok Assault Rifle, and KV Broadside Shotgun in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 by completing missions and unlocking the Battle Pass tiers associated with them.

Activision didn't reveal the associated Battle Pass tier for Dual Kodachi or any other free weapon - it's something players will know once the new season commences. Players can also use Battle Token Tier Skips to unlock their desired Battle Pass tiers with ease.

Note that Season 2's Battle Pass will offer free and premium items. Players can unlock their potential to grab over 100 rewards by upgrading their Battle Pass.

The Dual Kodachi was first introduced in 2019's Modern Warfare as a deadly ranged melee weapon. In addition to a wider range, these highly potent steel blades feature a one-hit kill potential.

Compared to the basic knife, the Dual Kodachi will allow you to swipe at your enemies with impressive range and faster forward motion. That said, it also offers the worst mobility statistics among melee weapons - players will not be able to sprint or strafe as effectively.

Each new weapon, including the Dual Kodachi, will come with camos that players can unlock and use across weapons. With five new weapons on the horizon, players can expect a slew of new skins to be up for grabs by the end of Season 2.

Besides the Dual Kodachi, the ISO Hemlok, and the KV Broadside, Season 2 will welcome the highly anticipated Crossbow to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. However, the Crossbow will not be a part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Players can unlock the Crossbow for free by completing all seven "Path of the Ronin" Event challenges. They can also purchase the Crossbow via the Store Bundle if they want to skip grinding through the special launch event.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Roadmap



Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02Resurgence is back on Ashika IslandGrind to the top with MP Ranked PlayInfected and Gun Game returnMajor BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 bit.ly/S02Roadmap🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play🎯 Infected and Gun Game return🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag https://t.co/sz7uLLItCC

Activision also revealed that Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 would receive a new Marksman Rifle, the Tempus Torrent, and a new potent equipment piece, the Shuriken, via Season 2 Reloaded, which is Season 2's mid-season update.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 will go live on February 15, 2023, at 10:00 PT; players can preload the update for free a couple of days before the release date.

