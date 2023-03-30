Warzone 2 players demand popular Caldera change to fix the title's fast TTK

Warzone 2 fans are demanding that the developers implement the same tweak that Warzone Caldera received, which increased the time-to-kill value (TTK) of the game and balanced the pacing quite well. Currently, the TTK in the battle royale is too quick and results in players dying instantaneously, which is hindering the experience.

Earlier, on March 10, Warzone 1 celebrated its third anniversary by rewarding Warzone 2 players with free in-game gifts in the form of weapon blueprints, emblems, calling cards, and more.

Warzone 2 players want the base health to be increased

When Warzone Caldera received a TTK change, it was not possible to nerf every weapon in the game. Hence, the player's base health was tweaked by increasing it to 300 when fully plated. Earlier, the maximum health they could have was 250.

This small change improved the gameplay experience as it provided them with enough time to counter an attack or simply escape the situation instead of dying on the spot.

Players have complained about Warzone 2's TTK since its release as it is simply too fast. Some recommended in a Reddit post, that at least a "test run" with increased health should be done to see how well the same change works on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Warzone Caldera is fun as hell.



What stands out the most is the smoothness of the gameplay in Warzone 1 compared to Warzone 2.



Everything from the gunfights to the movement to the UI feels better and easier to navigate. Warzone Caldera is fun as hell. What stands out the most is the smoothness of the gameplay in Warzone 1 compared to Warzone 2. Everything from the gunfights to the movement to the UI feels better and easier to navigate.

BobbyPoff @BobbyPoff The KV Broadside with Warzone 2's TTK is actual comedy The KV Broadside with Warzone 2's TTK is actual comedy 😅😂😅😂😅😂 https://t.co/5VKzpLalzF

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware Please add 50 HP to everyone in Warzone 2, TTK is way too fast still. Especially on Ashika Island. @InfinityWard Please add 50 HP to everyone in Warzone 2, TTK is way too fast still. Especially on Ashika Island. @InfinityWard @RavenSoftware

In contrast, not everyone agrees with this TTK change and believe that it would ruin Warzone 2's gameplay.

Expel @iamExpel Warzone 2's Fast TTK is crucial to it's continued success.



Normal players, without 8 hours to play daily, struggled to keep up in Warzone 1 because Raven continued raising the TTK. This, instead, welcomes everyone with open arms.



Adapt your playstyle to include the low TTK. 🙄 Warzone 2's Fast TTK is crucial to it's continued success.Normal players, without 8 hours to play daily, struggled to keep up in Warzone 1 because Raven continued raising the TTK. This, instead, welcomes everyone with open arms. Adapt your playstyle to include the low TTK. 🙄

A TTK change in the battle royale game will be huge and will alter the playstyle completely. However, the developers need to take all factors into consideration if they choose to go for this alteration.

Currently, some weapons are overpowered at close range and can kill a fully-plated player in a few milliseconds. However, some take enough time to eliminate someone at long range, giving them enough time to shoot back or get into cover.

FaZe Testy @Testyment Warzone 2 is incredible but snipers not 1 shotting in the head is the dumbest thing ever Warzone 2 is incredible but snipers not 1 shotting in the head is the dumbest thing ever

Consequently, sniper rifles will become even weaker and more unpopular as none of them are capable of one-shotting enemies. An increase in base health would make them obsolete.

Hence, if the developers can find a way to balance all weapon types, including shotguns, SMGs, ARs, and sniper rifles, while also increasing the base health of players to increase the TTK, this change should not be implemented.

Since it will affect both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as both the games use the same engine and mechanics, finding the perfect balance will be difficult.

Season 3 is the next major update for the games and is scheduled to release on April 15 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

