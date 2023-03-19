Warzone 2 players find it hilarious that developers buffed a barrel attachment that doesn't exist in-game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season recently received its mid-season "Reloaded" update, bringing several weapon balances, and changing the current meta.

The LMGs that dominated the Warzone 2 scenarios for so long received severe nerfs. The update improved the game's equilibrium, allowing players to appreciate it even more. SMGs, on the other hand, got acceptable upgrades. Players can experiment with various strategies to fight successfully in current battles.

In the recent weapon patch notes, the developers made a mistake by buffing an attachment that doesn't exist in the game. The following article will dive deeper into the attachment details that are confusing the CoD community.

Everything a player needs to know about the barrel attachment that doesn't exist in Warzone 2

The weapon patch notes included several nerfs and buffs to the weapons. The Lachmann Sub, a beloved weapon from the SMG class, received some significant enhancements, and the LM Nebula Barrel of the weapon received improved damage output and recoil control.

The buff seems extremely effective, so players wanted to try it out in battles. But the unfortunate part is that the attachment can nowhere to be found. It didn't take long for the community to react to this, and soon, a Reddit user named KNEXIUM posted a pic of the buff along with a caption that said:

"Infinity ward just buffed a barrel that doesn't exist in game."

The situation caused a lot of confusion among players and quickly escalated as many joined the comment section and criticized the devs for not even looking at the game.

According to the Reddit thread, the cut barrel appears to be an integrally suppressed barrel that has been removed since its debut in the Beta Version.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Our Season 02 Reloaded Patch Notes incorrectly featured the LM Nebula Barrel Attachment, which is actually coming to a future Season. We've amended the Patch Notes to reflect this, and thank you for your patience while we addressed this error. Sorry for the confusion Our Season 02 Reloaded Patch Notes incorrectly featured the LM Nebula Barrel Attachment, which is actually coming to a future Season. We've amended the Patch Notes to reflect this, and thank you for your patience while we addressed this error. Sorry for the confusion 😅

Infinity Ward responded to the mistake via a tweet through its official Twitter handle, providing a statement:

"Our Season 02 Reloaded Patch Notes incorrectly featured the LM Nebula Barrel Attachment, which is actually coming to a future Season. We’ve amended the Patch Notes to reflect this, and thank you for your patience while we addressed this error. Sorry for the confusion.”

From the clarification statement, it is clearly mentioned that the LM Nebula Barrel will soon be introduced in the future Season. Players can hope to see the attachment in Season 3 of Warzone 2.

The developers have made a serious error, and to make amends, they must release the attachment as soon as possible, as it may have a negative effect on its image. But one aspect is certain: when the attachment is unleashed, it will greatly improve the efficiency of the Lachmann Sub.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

