Warzone 2 pro's Grenade Launcher strategy is too overpowered in BR lobbies

RGL-80 is one of the deadliest weapons in Warzone 2. However, it remains fairly unpopular due to a lack of ammunition for the grenade launcher. Players prefer using two primary weapons, generally a close-range and long-range gun, over the RGL-80. The grenade launcher can be quite lethal if used correctly, eliminating enemies within seconds.

The RGL-80 is a grenade launcher found in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. In the battle royale title, the grenade launcher can be found in both the DMZ and the Battle Royale modes. However, in Modern Warfare 2, the gun only appears in Spec Ops and a few Campaign missions.

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor recently shared a strategy on his official YouTube channel to properly utilize the RGL-80 grenade launcher. As seen in the video, the trick he discussed worked wonderfully for him and got him plenty of kills and a win at the end.

Metaphor shares strategy to get easy kills in Warzone 2.

Metaphor is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. Apart from sharing loadouts, the content creator frequently shares unique insights into various aspects of the game. In his most recent video, the Warzone 2 expert talks about the perfect RGL-80 strategy to maximize its effectiveness.

To use Metaphor's grenade launcher strategy wisely, players will require two weapons - an automatic rifle and, needless to say, the RGL-80. For this purpose, Metaphor used the TAQ-V, a Battle Rifle in the game. He uses the following attachments on the gun:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

This build is solid in close to mid-range combat and compliments the RGL-80.

This strategy, however, isn't limited to the Battle Royale modes and will work just as well in the DMZ mode. In fact, there's a DMZ mission available where players must kill a boss and loot their RGL-80. It is part of the Building 21 Exclusion Zone.

As mentioned earlier, the grenade launcher's primary weakness is its lack of ammunition. Hence, Metaphor suggests that players buy Munition Boxes from the Buy Stations or loot them whenever they find one. This will act as a constant source of ammo for their explosive needs.

In the video, Metaphor eliminates his foes left and right with just the RGL-80. Since it only took two grenades to annihilate an enemy completely, the Warzone 2 expert took them down before they could even react to what was happening. Moreover, when enemies got too close, Metaphor switched to his TAQ-V loadout and destroyed his adversaries.

This is all there is to know about the grenade launcher strategy in Warzone 2. Although this strategy can be implemented in all modes, it is advised only to use it in solo matches. However, the hardest part of this trick is finding the RGL-80 itself. If players cannot find it, they will obviously have to buy it if they want to pursue this explosive route.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

