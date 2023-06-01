Warzone 2's latest update finally nerfs the overpowered Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's third season brought in some of the best guns the battle royale game has seen, primarily because of how overpowered they were. The Cronen Squall was added on April 12, and the ISO Hemlock on February 15 with Season 2 Reloaded. Both of them quickly became meta guns because of how dominant they were in medium-to-long-range combat.

The battle and assault rifles were two of the most used weapons in Warzone Ranked in the entirety of Season 3 as players discovered that the guns could defeat enemies even if you miss your first few shots. The weapons will likely be used comparatively less after the latest update on May 31, which has made them more balanced.

All changes to ISO Hemlock and Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



MWII: Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.

Warzone: Fixed an issue that didn't allow SR for the final kill to track.



+ More



Notes: 🛠 Included in today's update for MWII Ranked Play and Warzone Ranked Play (Beta):MWII: Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.Warzone: Fixed an issue that didn't allow SR for the final kill to track.+ MoreNotes: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 🛠 Included in today's update for MWII Ranked Play and Warzone Ranked Play (Beta):▪ MWII: Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.▪ Warzone: Fixed an issue that didn't allow SR for the final kill to track.+ MoreNotes: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

Most Warzone Ranked players will have to edit their loadouts after the latest update. Two of the most popular weapons have been nerfed. Both of them are known to be heavily favored by a majority of pro players and content creators.

Treyarch Studios released a minor update on May 31 that included changes for Warzone Ranked, bug fixes, and weapon balancing tweaks to a few guns. The weapon changes include:

ISO Hemlock

Reduced damage to armor using all 5.56 ammunition | Warzone 2.0 Only

The ISO Hemlock remains unchanged in Modern Warfare 2. The balancing only affects the mechanics in Warzone 2, and armored opponents are part of the battle royale mode only. Going forward, the assault rifle will do less damage to opponents wearing armor. However, the developers have not revealed the exact numbers.

Cronen Squall

Reduced damage range

Reduced headshot multiplier

Small increase in recoil in semi-auto mode

Small reduction in the rate of fire in semi-auto mode

Reduced maximum damage per shot against armor | Warzone 2.0 Only

The Cronen Squall has been hit with plenty of changes to stop it from being as overpowered as it has been recently. With reduced damage range, players using this weapon will require more bullets to damage enemies that are in medium-to-long range. Headshotting enemies at any range will now also do less damage.

Players who preferred to use the weapon in semi-auto mode will be disappointed. The recoil has been increased while the fire rate has been decreased, making the full-auto mode more viable.

Lastly, the maximum damage against armored opponents has been reduced, which will require players to use up more bullets to do the same amount of damage than was needed before. This change only affects Warzone 2

Season 3 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes