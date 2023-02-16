Warzone 2 Season 2 "getting stuck when reviving teammates" error: possible fix, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 season 2 is live right now. With the new season bringing a lot to the table, there are more things to explore after a long interval. However, with the new season live, players are facing issues that might harm the in-game experience.

According to Infinity Ward's Trello board, some players are getting stuck while reviving their teammates. Since the mechanic is one of the most important aspects of battle royale, getting stuck while doing so is surely not a good experience.

This article will focus on the bug, how it's messing with players, and its current fix status.

Warzone 2 players are getting stuck while reviving teammates

As of today, players have not found any specific reason for this bug to happen. They have noticed that the normal reviving process is not affected by this as well. However, those who are reviving their teammates are getting completely petrified for some unknown reason.

While players may have found this bug immediately after the season has launched, the developers have taken the matter into consideration and are trying to fix it as soon as possible.

They are yet to discuss any possible reason for the glitch. As a new Warzone 2 update rolls out, there are always some problems with the game's stability and a new bug appears out of nowhere. Players can expect the developers to immediately fix the issue with a small patch in the upcoming days.

You can use Self Revive Kits to not face the issue

As we've stated earlier, the developers are working on an immediate fix for the issue. However, it is also a nuisance to keep experiencing an annoying bug like this during a match. To avoid this, players can try out the following option in Warzone 2:

In Warzone 2, players can get their hands on the Self Revive kits and use it on themselves.

The bug makes a player stuck in a position while reviving someone. Hence, it will not affect those who are reviving themselves.

Furthermore, the Self Reviving kits are also very easy to find. You can either buy it from a purchase station or you can find it in a medical safe or first aid cache on the map.

The availability of Self Revive kits in normal lootpacks is also quite easy.

One thing that is to be mentioned is that only a handful have experienced the bug and it's not a global issue that everyone is facing right now. However, you might be one of those unlucky players who are encountering the glitch. To be safe, carry a Self Revive kit, so you don't have to depend on your teammates if you get knocked down in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2's season 2's latest update has brought a plethora of changes. With the resurgence returning alongside the new map, there have been several quality-of-life improvements as well. The return of 1v1 Gulag, level three Plate Vest, and the old looting system are also significant for the game to retrieve the lost playerbase in the last two months.

