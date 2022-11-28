Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has been playing the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on stream, and joining him in the battle royale game is popular Warzone streamer, Nadia.

One of the most intriguing gameplay features of Warzone 2.0 is the proximity chat that allows players to listen in on other nearby squads' communication. While this can be used as a tactical advantage, it is often used to annoy other players.

While playing Warzone, the streamer duo ran into a player who was playing an infamous Erobb clip through their microphone. In the clip, Erobb can be heard talking about the character Ellie from The Last of Us, saying that he was attracted to her despite her being underage.

The clip elicited a reaction from both streamers, with Nadia expressing shock, and xQc finding the whole thing hilarious. He referred to the clip as a classic Erobb moment.

"That's classic! that's actually a classic."

Warzone player stream snipes xQc with infamous Erobb clip

Like many other current gamers, xQc has been playing his fair share of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 during his recent streams and has teamed up with Warzone streamer Nadia, which has sparked rumors of a potential budding romance between the two.

While xQc and Nadia were playing the battle royale title, they ran into a few instances of other players using the proximity chat to annoy other players. This included an instance of a player running a clip of TSM streamer Erobb saying some questionable things about an underage character in a popular video game.

"That Ellie girl in the f****** games I was playing, I don't give a f*** if she's fifteen. If she's fifteen, I'm fifteen, you feel me?"

In the clip, which originated around five years ago, Erobb talked about the video game The Last of Us and one of its characters, Ellie, who served as a companion to the protagonist Joel. She is portrayed as being in her mid-teens in the first game, although that did not deter Erobb from claiming he was attracted to her.

Although making crude jokes for the sake of shock value is nothing new for Erobb, this particular clip quickly became infamous in his community, with the "Swag" emote being commonly used in reference to the controversial moment.

Since the incident, referencing the clip or using the emote in his chat could cost him a permanent ban from his moderators. On YouTube, uploads of the clip are regularly taken down, only to be reuploaded by viewers.

Nadia and xQc's reactions upon hearing the clip during their Warzone game were fairly contrasting. Nadia seemed unfamiliar with the clip, expressing shock and surprise. But xQc has been on Twitch for a long time and referred to Erobb's comment as a classic.

While Erobb would probably prefer the old clip were buried, this Warzone moment serves as proof that nothing on the internet dies quite so simply.

