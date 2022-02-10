Warzone player uses loadout that feels like a legit wallhack

A Reddit player recently showed off a truly impressive Warzone loadout, which created its own legit wallhack. Wallhacks are one of the most frustrating things by Call of Duty cheaters, but this is all thanks to the in-game tools at the player’s disposal.

The clip, shown off on Reddit, shows the player effortlessly demolish someone behind a wall, knowing exactly where they were, thanks to the set-up on display.

Warzone player sets up his own legal in-game wallhack with Grau loadout

For players on Caldera and Rebirth Island, there’s a fantastic way to set up wallhacks in-game in Warzone. Admittedly, the gun being used, the Grau, has a very high unlock requirement. Players need to get five kills in a minute when using an Assault Rifle 25 times.

One of the most popular weapons in Warzone, though, is a player-combined Grau with Restock Snapshots, Combat Scout, and Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) into an overpowered, devastating combination.

Redditor jamcowl showed off how this is so effective in the most tightly-packed spaces. The way it works is that the player tags an enemy with the Snapshot Grenade, so they can see the opponent from behind surfaces. The Combat Scout Perk allows that player to be marked for a few seconds.

From there, the Full Metal Jacket bullets would penetrate the building that the player is hiding in, melting them in seconds.

Anyone who was tagged by a Snapshot Grenade was melted by the power of the Grau, and those who can use the gun can put this build together and dominate the game.

The Redditor also pointed out that this build doesn't change which walls can be shot through. Caldera has more huts, and things that can be shot through, making it ideal on that map.

The internet reacts to the Grau slayer in Warzone

This became a hot topic on Reddit, but not everyone was surprised about this build. Some Redditors already knew the power of the loadout, but on other guns. One user talked about using it with Oden, and another user highlighted the FAL for their FMJ gun of choice.

This inspired one player to try a wallhack loadout, but they were confused about how it worked in Warzone. Thankfully, another Redditor was quickly on hand to explain how it works, as well as the way people can counter it.

Another user congratulated the poster, and the response from that person was that this was going to be the new meta.

Another perk of this build, according to one poster, is that it can be used to stop actual cheaters in the game.

Of course, it came with accusations of cheating, but the poster pointed out that they missed half their shots in one of the clips.

There are several guns a player could do this loadout with, and wallhack loadouts are not a new thing, but this one, in particular, was a fun watch, and showed just how deadly this style of build can really be.

Edited by R. Elahi