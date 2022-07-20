What to expect from Warzone season 4 reloaded update

Call of Duty Warzone's season 4 mid-season update will arrive on July 27. While the new season has already brought in a plethora of content at launch, the next big update of the popular battle royale will bring even more.

Fans are already having a blast in Warzone with a completely brand new resurgence map, new POIs in Caldera and multiple in-game events.

While we are already through the mid-point of the season, the much-awaited season 4 reloaded update is almost here with new weapons, unique crossovers, Warzone zombies and more.

Here is what we know so far.

Warzone season 4 reloaded will bring a bunch of new content and gameplay changes

While nothing has yet been confirmed by Raven Software, a lot of new content was released in the early patch notes of season 4, which is expected to come with the much-awaited reloaded update.

Rebirth of the Dead

Zombies will come to Rebirth Island in Season 4 reloaded (image via Activision)

The season 4 roadmap for Warzone revealed that Zombies will be back in the game after a long time. Very little about the mode has come to knowledge so far. However, it has been confirmed that the zombies are arriving at the fan-favorite Rebirth Island in a limited time mode named, 'Rebirth of the Dead'.

Portable Redeploy and Armored SUV

Armored SUV in season 4 reloaded (image via Activision)

Warzone's new redeployable balloon feature is already a fan-favorite. Furthermore, the mid-season update of the game will welcome Portable Redeploy. So, wherever players are, they'll have the opportunity to escape the tight situation if they have this feature.

Based on the roadmap, season 4 reloaded will also bring Armored SUVs to the game. These two enhancements will clearly have significant effects on the game.

Titanium Trials

Titanium Trials will come to season 4(image via Activision)

A new mode will arrive in the mid-season update called, Titanium Trials: Endurance. For those who love Iron Trials, this will present a much harder challenge.

Details regarding the mode are sparse at the moment. However, this gamemode is described as one of the toughest challenges that players will face.

New assault rifle

Vargo S in season 4 reloaded (image via Activision)

Based on the Season 4 roadmap, a completely new assault rifle will arrive with a mid-season update. The Vargo-S assault rifle will be a versatile choice for players. Furthermore, it can be obtained via an in-game event or a weapon blueprint bundle.

Terminator crossover

While it was teased earlier, nothing regarding this much-awaited crossover has come to the surface so far. However, the Terminator crossover is expected to arrive in Warzone season 4 after the reloaded update. With that being said, we've seen multiple collaborations, including Godzilla vs Kong, Attack on Titan, Die Hard, and more.

It is not yet confirmed if the forthcoming crossover will be added as an in-game event or not. However, some store bundles are expected to arrive, which will feature iconic characters from the popular movie franchise.

When does it release?

WZ season 4 roadmap (image via Activision)

Warzone season 4 reloaded will arrive on July 27, 2022. With that being said, fans will have their hands on a bunch of new content next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far