Warzone Season 5 Reloaded MP40 Gunsmith guide

One of the most preferred Battle Royale games, Call of Duty Warzone has received multiple updates and balances since its release. The game has had the tendency to shift weapon metas with the release of updates and newer weapons.

The latest update, Season 5 Reloaded, came as a mid-season patch. It introduced new content to the game and also released two new weapons. MP40 is a weapon that has featured in the game for quite a while, and with the new update and several tweaks, has regained its place as the best submachine gun in Warzone.

The focus has shifted towards the upcoming Battle Royale title, Warzone 2.0. This could be the final major update that its predecessor receives with only minor tweaks and balance patches expected to be released in the future.

Here, we look at the best MP40 loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded and how the stats change with different attachments.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded MP40 becomes the best SMG

The MP40 has always maintained a neutral status in terms of stats and usability and was eventually overlooked with the release and buff of newer and better SMGs. These weapons are primarily efficient in short-range and hip fire, whereas the MP40 can also be utilized in medium range firing as well.

Here's a look at some of the base stats of the MP40 without any attachments.

Fire Rate: 600 rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 690 m/s

Ammo Count: 32

ADS Time: 200 ms

Sprint to Fire: 166 ms

The MP40 was a beastly SMG in its prime days. The recent update restored the weapon’s effectiveness and immediately saw a rebound to the meta. The MP40 has been a consistent and stern weapon, especially in close-range combat while providing great mobility across the map.

Let's take a look at the best way to build the MP40 for use as a companion or secondary weapon in short and medium range firing. Here's a list of attachments that can make the weapon even better than it already is.

MP40 Recommended Build (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optics: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: Quick

The MP40s stats change drastically with this recommended build. Here are the differences.

Fire Rate: 600 rpm > 779 rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 690 m/s > 805 m/s

Ammo Count: 32 > 45

Tactical Sprint: 7.82 m/s > 8.46 m/s

ADS Time: 200 ms > 182 ms

Sprint to Fire: 166 ms > 129 ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire: 249 ms > 193 ms

The use of this recommended build will ensure players experience the most efficient version of the MP40. This build also decreases the recoil of the gun comparatively and enables players to quickly cover ground even when in the midst of a battle.

The community has bonded deeply with Warzone. There are countless quirks in the game that still exist, but that has not deterred fans from playing the game. It has become a platform for the community to connect with different people and spend quality time with their own squadmates. The return of the MP40 is nostalgic and brings a sense of wholeness to the title as Warzone nears its end.

