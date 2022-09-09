Warzone Season 5: The best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle sniper loadout for maximum K/D

With Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 going off strong, the current weapon meta is experiencing new shits and turns with the introduction of all-new weapons and, more importantly, the resurgence of older guns courtesy of recent buffs through balance updates.

Among the guns that are witnessing a sudden rise in performance and popularity, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is one that fans are not very familiar with but is now in talks after showcasing its fantastic potential in the WSOW finals.

The best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout for maximum K/D in Call of Duty Warzone

Released in Season 1 of Call of Duty Vanguard, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle was available through Warzone Pacific Battle Pass at Tier 31 in its base form. Now, with Activision making every Vanguard gun released till Season 3 unlocked for all, players can equip this hard-hitting sniper rifle without needing to complete any challenges.

The weapon's potential being showcased in the recent World Series of Warzone tournament had made players consider the Gorenko Anti-Rifle as a viable sniper rifle for a positive K/D ratio option, apart from the usual Vanguard Kar98k or the 3-Line Rifle. With that being said, the following is the best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle “K/D” loadout in Call of Duty Warzone:

Some available blueprints for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle recommended attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Frangible

Frangible Perk 2: On-Hand

Starting with the muzzle, the Mercury Silencer is a must-pick for sniper rifles due to its effective sound suppression and recoil control. With a trade-off on the damage range, the Gorenko won’t lose much of its performance due to the recent buffs to sniper rifles in the season 4 Reloaded update that significantly increased the max damage range.

For Optics, while it is mostly user preference, the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x is among the preferred and widely picked optic attachments for long-range gunfights. Even after recent adjustments to several Vanguard optics, including this one, with the launch of Season 5, the 3x to 6x magnification is sufficient to provide a clear and accurate shot.

The Violet Violence legendary blueprint for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (Image via Activision)

The 420mm, Empress barrel attachment is crucial to this sniper rifle due to the highly improved bullet velocity that complements this rifle's damage output. Though the barrel is responsible for a higher recoil, the usage of the Bipod Underbarrel and Heavy Stock makes sure the recoil is kept to minimal.

For the magazine, the 13mm AM 10 Round Mags provides the highest magazine capacity that is adequate for a sniper rifle since players don't wish to be penalized for reloading their guns during combat engagements. As for the ammunition type, the FMJ rounds provide increased bullet penetration and are suitable for this sniper rifle's true purpose.

The Taped grip rear grip is suitable for the Gorenko Anti-Tank rifle due to the added mobility and ADS time reduction that the attachment is responsible for. As for the perks, using Frangible for Perk 1 helps slow enemy movement and make follow-up shots more effective, while On-hand for Perk 2 lowers the ADS time even further.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is live and can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

