Obtaining the Wasteland Antenna passcode and chest in Stellar Blade will take some work, as the Wasteland is the largest area in the game, filled with enemies, loot, and sneaky dead ends. Even if you've completed a lot in the game, there is a good chance you can miss this one without knowledge of where to go.
Here's a guide to get the Wasteland Antenna Passcode & Chest location in Stellar Blade.
Note: The article reflects the writer's view; as a result, gameplay may slightly vary.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Locating Wasteland Antenna Passcode in Stellar Blade
Head to the southwestern part of the Wasteland — that’s where the passcode is tucked away. You’ll come across a big crashed ship in that area. Be ready, because the place is filled with enemies. If you cannot engage them head-on, see if you can isolate some of them to deal with them one at a time.
Once you clear the enemies, enter the wrecked ship. Use Eve’s drone to scan the area, and keep your eyes on the left side. There’s a human corpse inside a blue container. Walk in, investigate the body, and you will find a Citizen 303's Plea. Look to the right side for a small opening. Go through it, and you’ll find a robot tucked in there. Take it down — once it’s destroyed, it’ll drop the Antenna Passcode.
Where to use the Passcode – Chest location
After grabbing the passcode, make your way to the spot marked on the map that has a crane near containers. There are more enemies here, so clear them out before moving on. Look for a ramp leading upward near the containers. Climb it, turn left at the top, and drop down where you spot a yellow drone floating. Right there, you’ll see the Antenna Chest.
You can also climb up near the rock where several wooden crates are scattered around a tire. Just scale up, and you’ll find the chest waiting at the top near the yellow maintenance droid.
Enter the passcode, and the chest will unlock. Inside, you’ll find items such as Slug and Stinger that will assist you in upcoming fights.
Check out more articles on the game below:
- How to get Crimson Wing
- Where to find Emil’s Shop and what he sells
- All Stellar Tears locations
- How to preload Stellar Blade on PC? File size and system requirements explored
- First chest code solution
- How to get pre-order and Complete Edition bonuses in Stellar Blade PC
- How to start the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.