WATCH: Valkyrae left in shock as Ludwig flashes her on livestream

The clip of Ludwig flashing Rae during the livestream has garnered a lot of attention on multiple social media platforms. All in all, the clip is one of the most prominent features on the internet today.

Valkyrae hilariously snaps at Ludwig for flashing her during livestream

The two most popular star streamers on YouTube, Valkyrae and Ludwig, caught the fan's attention once again during one of their recent livestreams wherein they can be seen having some fun moments together.

All of this started when Ludwig took some inspiration from Twitch star xQc to create his version of the tier list that featured some of the biggest names in the streaming as well as content creation space.

While ranking the names in order, Valkyrae curiously asked the YouTuber if he was interested in going inside the ring for a real boxing match anytime soon.

The answer to this very question was enough for Valkyrae to hilariously snap at Ludwig.

"I don't know, you know what scares me? Getting hit in my chest hole."

At first, the 100 Thieves co-owner could not process how the latter managed to flash in front of thousands of viewers, and that too during a livestream on YouTube. The sudden flash stuns Rae, as she exclaims:

"What are you doing, showing your nipples like that? What? I have you full blasted right now. Ludwig cover."

To which the YouTube star went on to quip:

"How about you get better content Rae. My fault that you are watching me on stream? You just play the Cory someone probably showed a nipple and they went oh your binky bonky don't make me s*ck it. Like what you want from me? There is way more r-rated sh*t in that game"

Making some jokes about the situation, Rae noted:

"Wait, you're actually right. They did show a nipple. We're watching the movie mode where they all survived and they did show a nipple and I suggested that men's nipples are useless so they should produce chocolate milk."

Fans react to the hilarious interaction

As expected, the hilarious interaction elicited a plethora of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. The YouTube comment section loved how close the two streamers have become in such a short span.

While the majority of viewers can be seen just enjoying the entire conversation, a handful even went on to give their opinion regarding male flashing.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

Needless to say, viewers are just loving the insane chemistry between the two popular YouTube streamers.

Now the question is whether the duo will continue their livestreams together after receiving such a positive response from viewers.

