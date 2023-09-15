5 ways Starfield is a unique space game unlike any other

Bethesda's latest product, Starfield, presents a blend of the studio's old-school RPG elements and space exploration, reminiscent of titles such as Star Citizen and No Man's Sky. Indeed, Starfield is the studio's most noteworthy offering to date. However, does Bethesda's latest title manage to hold its own amongst the big names? And should you be investing in this title?

Let's delve into the vast universe of Starfield and find out how it outshines other games of its genre.

Five factors that make Starfield special

1) Starfield is an RPG, first and foremost

Dialogue choices are what makes an RPG. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Bethesda is a renowned studio known for delivering great RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 3, and many more. Its latest entry, Starfield, is also an RPG at its core.

Unlike the space survival game of NMS and the MMO element of Star Citizen, Bethesda's new title has a strong narrative-driven focus. It is a known fact that the studio is beloved by its fans for its well-written stories, lore, quests, characters, and, for some people, even romantic choices.

Starfield delivers on this front with its complex characters and quests. On top of that, decisions during quest dialogues and playthroughs may completely alter your experience.

2) Its unique style, the "NASApunk"

The art design can feel so futuristic and yet tethered to our reality. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Out of the many words Bethesda has used to describe Starfield, NASAPunk is one that was used by the game's art director, Istvan Pely. According to him, the developers wanted to evoke a feeling of early American space programs. This is what they referred to as the Golden Age, which saw the Apollo Lunar landing in 1969.

Despite the existence of modern scientific technologies, everything has a very retro vibe in the game. To quote the developers:

"A bit of lo-fi rather than sci-fi, where everything is well used, worn and lived in."

Bethesda has just introduced a new art approach to the ever-growing entertainment industry, especially video games. The game's visual style makes it one of the most exceptional space games out there.

3) In-depth character customization and choices

A look at the in-game character creator. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

A character creator is the first part of most RPGs. Characters are important as they are the avatar of the players and, by extension, a reflection of the player themselves. Bethesda delivered on this front by bringing back the in-depth character creation in Starfield, much like their older titles.

A bonus with this is the character backstory that completely alters how the gameplay pans out. Players can live out their fantasy of being a law-abiding citizen, a space pirate, or a bounty hunter, to name a few. On top of this, the trait system enhances this fantasy experience even more.

4) Bethesda's expertise in creating engaging game worlds

Taking a stroll through the neon-colored city. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Every Bethesda fan gradually begins to fall in love with the studio over how magnificent, alive, and magical their game worlds feel. I still find myself getting lost for hours when I dive into the magical fantasy world of Tamriel from the Elder Scrolls series.

Starfield's world follows the path of its predecessors very closely. The world-building in the game is helped by each of the major cities and settlements having distinct looks and features to them. Whether it's the wild west-themed settlements of the Freestar Collectives or the futuristic city of New Atlantis, each location feels different.

Besides creating a beautiful world to play in, the studio's formulaic sandbox environment gives you the much-needed freedom to explore the worlds and play however you like.

5) Stealing ships

Starfield offers a ton of ships that you can steal from the factions. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield's spaceship combat feels more engaging compared to other space simulation titles like No Man's Sky, Star Conflict, Elite Dangerous, etc. That's essentially because you can shoot out certain parts of an enemy ship, board it, and make it yours.

Besides this, what also makes the spaceship gameplay fun is the fact that you can assign the ship's reactor energy. This gameplay mechanic allows you to distribute the power to different segments, like its guns, engines, or shields, and adapt as the situation calls.

Essentially, this game offers a sandbox experience to the space explorer eager to get their hands on the vast cosmos. Whether you want to be a space-outlaw and wreak some havoc by engaging in dogfights, or if you want to be the law-abiding gamer just chilling out there, this game has it all. The vast cosmos is yours to conquer, your story to weave. Come along, join the fleet, and behold the infinite.