"We're still crushing it": Nickmercs not worried about "falling off" after leaving Call of Duty Warzone for Apex Legends

Nickmercs recently responded to critics who claimed that the popular streamer has "fallen off" after leaving Call of Duty Warzone to play Apex Legends as the primary video game for his streams.

While Nickmercs has stated that his numbers have dipped following the switch, he has no qualms about leaving the popular Activision Battle Royale title in favor of Respawn's take on the genre, as he enjoys playing it.

This is the second time he has opted for a different Battle Royale title as his main streaming title after he quit playing Fortnite with the release of Call of Duty Warzone in early 2020.

"There is a vision": Nickmercs has a plan with Apex Legends following his switch

During a recent stream, Nickmercs talked about people claiming he's lost a lot of his relevancy in the streaming world because he left Warzone to play a less popular title.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS Absolutely addicted to Apex Legends. Absolutely addicted to Apex Legends.

However, Nickmercs believes that not to be the case, even though he acknowledges the dip in his viewing numbers from his peak. The YouTuber believes that viewership increased due to the standstill caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Viewership was crazy for everybody, not just me. We would get 80,000 viewers playing pubs with TimTheTatman and Cloakzy. 80k was a normal Tuesday you know, everybody was home, nobody was doing s***."

He also noted that Apex Legends doesn't have the viewership or fanbase of a game like Call of Duty. Plus, he also believes that him trying to play competitively during his streams also factors in the lack of viewership. However, Nickmercs enjoys playing the game and creating content around the Respawn title.

"We really haven't lost that much. Viewership's definitely down you know, but we're still crushing it comparatively."

Additionally, Nickmercs also knows the difficulty of switching titles in the streaming industry, and how the change can have a catastrophic effect. But he loves playing Apex Legends, and with the increase in the game's popularity on platforms like Twitch, he believes in his plans.

"The viewership's changed. But, there is a vision. I want to make some noise in Apex. I think we've started that. But, we're nowhere near where I want to be."

In the end, it seems like Nickmercs has a goal in terms of what he wants to achieve with Apex Legends. So while his numbers may have dropped, he definitely thinks a change is on the cards.

