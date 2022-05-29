The Best & the Worst (May 23-28) - Weekly video game news recap including Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Modern Warfare 2

There’s always interesting video game news coming out throughout the week. It can be difficult to skim through the news to find the best and worst in the world of video games. The focus will be on both good and bad news, from a new Star Wars game, to the unfortunate problems PS Plus is having in Asia.

It can be difficult to read everything in gaming news, so here’s a recap of the week of May 23 - 28, 2022, and the best and worst of video games.

The best video game news of May 23-28

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will be a sequel that features Cal Kestis

Great news for fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A sequel to the 2019 hit is coming, titled Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The sequel was confirmed earlier in 2022, but during the Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed it will be a next-gen title and will star Cal Kestis again.

There isn’t a ton of information yet, but the trailer did show a dark side character that could be an Inquisitor or Sith Lord, lightsabers clashing, and a mysterious woman floating in a strange chamber. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is one of many upcoming Star Wars titles, but it’s great news for fans of the video game franchise.

Could upgraded versions of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S be coming in the future?

Via In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.Via ppe.pl/news/300686/ps… In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.Via ppe.pl/news/300686/ps… https://t.co/7v2sNVNVm4

The chip shortage that led to next-gen console shortages has been a frustrating moment in many gamers’ lives. It’s been incredibly difficult for many to acquire them. However, TCL recently held a showcase that hints at more powerful versions of the current consoles.

According to the showcase, upgraded PlayStation 5s and Xbox Series X|S could drop around 2023-24 and will run games between 60-120 fps in 8K resolution. It’s worth noting though that this has not been confirmed by either Microsoft or Sony, so video game enthusiasts should temper their expectations or worries.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially announced for later this year

Infinity Ward made a huge announcement this week, and it’s that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming on October 28, 2022. It’s a game that fans have been chomping at the bit to get more information on, and a release date has been handed out. The Call of Duty blog said it’s the beginning of the ultimate future of the franchise, so that’s good news for fans of the video game.

Sadly, there’s no confirmed information about the game yet other than it’s coming out, other than some teases in the artwork that’s been shared. Simon “Ghost” Riley, a fan favorite in the franchise is in the key artwork shared by Activision at the very least. There are also leaks suggesting that on June 8, a reveal for Modern Warfare 2 will be going down, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled.

The most disappointing video game news this week

Sony’s PS Plus changes have drawn concern and frustration in Asian market

Now that the PS Plus changes have come out, video game players have some new options for their PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, when it comes to the Asian market, players are reporting that upgrading to other tiers of PS Plus are reporting higher prices than normal.

The upgrade will be calculated at a monthly cost instead of yearly, meaning it will cost more to pick a better tier. Players are noticing that if they received their PS+ at a discount, they have to pay more to cover the discounted amount when upgrading. This is reportedly only happening in Asia right now though, and Sony has not made a statement as of yet if anything will change.

Sniper Elite 5 is unavailable on the Epic Games Store

Erhan Karabulut @ErhanKrbLT #rebellion @SniperElite Why cancel all orders Sniper Elite 5 games on Epic Store Turkey @EpicGames ? Game is not delayed, not canceled, still 26.05.2022 is release date on offical Twitter page and on epic store page... Why?! This is really wrong.... #SniperElite5 Why cancel all orders Sniper Elite 5 games on Epic Store Turkey @EpicGames ? Game is not delayed, not canceled, still 26.05.2022 is release date on offical Twitter page and on epic store page... Why?! This is really wrong.... #SniperElite5 #rebellion @SniperElite https://t.co/yeMq8ukGc0

Bad news for fans of the video game franchise Sniper Elite 5. The game was supposed to be available on Epic Games Store, and released everywhere on May 26, 2022. That is, except for on the Epic Games Store, where it is still showing as “coming soon”. At least one Twitter user pointed out that their pre-order was canceled.

There was no notice that this would be changed either, though it could be the current sale going on on the storefront. This sale allows a 25% discount on any game over $15, but this is not confirmed to be the truth.

Thankfully, the game is available on other PC storefronts, such as Steam and the Xbox Game Pass, but EGS fans are going to have to go without for now.

While there’s plenty of video game news to go around in the week, these are just a selection of the biggest stories to drop throughout the week. Sportskeeda covers all the biggest gaming news fit to cover and this was just a selection of the most impactful news.

