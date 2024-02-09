What is Adam Dahlberg, aka SkyDoesMinecraft doing now? Controversial YouTuber's whereabouts explored

It's been nearly two years since Adam Dahlberg or "SkyDoesMinecraft" (presently Sky Does Everything) became embroiled in significant allegations. For context, in January 2022, several of Dahlberg's former colleagues and acquaintances accused the Minecraft star of misconduct. One of the primary individuals affected was Dahlberg's former partner, who leveled accusations of abuse, manipulation, and harassment against them.

With nearly two years having elapsed since the controversy, this story aims to delve into what Adam, or SkyDoesMinecraft on YouTube, is doing these days.

TW: Mentions of abuse and drug use.

What were the allegations against SkyDoesMinecraft?

Before exploring Adam Dahlberg's current whereabouts, let's delve into the allegations and the context surrounding the controversy involving SkyDoesMinecraft. In January 2022, one of their former partners, Elizabeth (@Lizbuggie), posted a comprehensive 6000-word document detailing the history of abuse she alleged to have faced.

Expand Tweet

Some of the accusations included mental abuse, such as allegations that Dahlberg coerced Elizabeth into proposing to them and even attempted to buy their unborn child. She wrote:

"You made me propose to you. I kept telling you it was too soon. I kept saying I wasn't ready. You would reply with “You're literally pregnant??” as if you didn’t care how I told you I wasn't ready for that either. You continuously pushed it. I kept saying I'm not ready. You even tried convincing me to let you BUY MY UNBORN BABY."

In another section, Adam was accused of drug use:

"Even when mentally stable, you knew how to help yourself. You knew abusing drugs could make you go into permanent psychosis. You abused drugs. You pressured our friends into doing drugs and would degrade them if they didn’t want to."

Additionally, there were accusations of Adam abusing their dog in some instances:

"You'd leave doors open while it's a blizzard. You dragged my dog by his throat and threw him into the kennel then surrounded him by mirrors. All because he was nervous. He just never liked you deep down."

Furthermore, there were other accusations, including allegations of Adam destroying objects in their home and making threats towards Elizabeth. The entire story remains accessible and can be read in the document she shared.

What is SkyDoesMinecraft doing these days?

Following the serious allegations against them, SkyDoesMinecraft stopped creating content for a considerable time. However, they did make a return in July 2023, posting an apology to their community:

"After 2 and a halfish years focusing on my mental health, taking in what everyone said and thinks, and trying to process, I just want to say I'm sorry anyone ever felt so negatively of me, I make mistakes, but only ever tried to be a Good person."

Adam addresses the controversy (Image via X)

After taking a year and a half break, SkyDoesMinecraft, now known as Sky Does Everything, has returned to content creation. They still post Minecraft-related content on their channel, which boasts over 11 million subscribers.

However, they used to garner millions of views on their videos at the height of their fame. These days, they barely break the 50K mark. Their latest upload was in December 2023.

Fans react to the YouTuber's latest upload (Image via YouTube/Sky Does Everything)

The comments section of their latest video isn't favorable either. Fans have highlighted the abusive behavior they were accused of back in 2022. It appears that they may face a challenging road ahead if they intend to return to mainstream content creation.