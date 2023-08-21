What is Armor Class (AC) in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 Armor Class (AC) is an RPG feature unlike any other. Compared to other role-playing titles with simpler and more straightforward armor systems, this game makes use of a unique mechanic called Armor Class, which represents a character's ability to block or dodge incoming damage. It's a complex calculation system that can possibly explain why your squishy cleric is tankier than your fighter.

There are several factors that influence a character's AC in Baldur's Gate 3. These include class, race, background, proficiency, and armor type choices, among others. Delve into this guide to learn more about Armor Class and what you can do to increase it.

Baldur's Gate 3 Armor Class guide: How it works, ways to increase it, and more

How Armor Class works

Your choice of class affects your AC in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Armor Class (AC) is a crucial factor in the game that determines whether an attack launched against a target will successfully hit or miss. To inflict damage using melee weapons, ranged weapons, and certain spells in Baldur's Gate 3, you must execute an Attack Roll.

The mechanics are straightforward: if an attacker's roll is equal to or higher than the target's AC value, the attack connects and inflicts damage. On the other hand, if the roll is lower, the attack misses, and no damage occurs.

Depending on several factors, each Baldur's Gate 3 character has a different AC. You can hover your cursor over the character's portrait to display it or right-click the character and press Examine.

Calculating Armor Class

There are many factors that determine your Armor Class rating in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To calculate AC in Baldur's Gate 3, you need to determine the type of armor equipped for your target. There are four types of armor in the game, each with different Armor Class ratings. These include:

No Armor: AC = 10 + Dexterity modifier

AC = 10 + Dexterity modifier Light Armor: AC = Armor's rating + Dexterity modifier

AC = Armor's rating + Dexterity modifier Medium Armor: AC = Armor's rating + Dexterity modifier (not more than +2)

AC = Armor's rating + Dexterity modifier (not more than +2) Heavy Armor: AC = Armor's rating

It is worth noting that shields and feats also grant additional static bonuses to your AC. The number is generally +2, although some shields can provide higher or lower.

Armor Proficiency

Each class has its own Armor Proficiency in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Another aspect to consider when looking into AC is Armor Proficiency. In Baldur's Gate 3, each class has its own Armor Proficiency, which determines its ability to use and wear armor. If you use an armor your character is not proficient with, you will receive penalties such as being unable to cast spells or having roll Disadvantages.

Armor Proficiency is important because it tells you which armor is best suited for your character to enjoy the full benefits of its AC. The table below summarizes all classes' Armor Proficiency:

Ranger Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shield Rogue Light Armor Barbarian Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shield Bard Light Armor Cleric Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shield Druid Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shield Fighter Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shield Monk None Paladin Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shield Sorcerer None Warlock Light Armor Wizard None

How to increase your AC

To increase your AC, you can perform the following tricks:

Equip Shield - Gain +2 AC. Use Potions of Speed - Grants +2 AC with bonus action for three turns. Take Armor Feats - Take medium and heavy proficiency feats at level 4. Use Spells - Spells like Mages Armour and Mirror Image boost your AC. Equip better armor - Watch out for better armor as you progress in the game.

This concludes our Baldur's Gate 3 Armor Class guide. Check this article to know the best heavy armor sets in the game.