What is Armor in Hades 2 and how to get it

Armor in Hades 2 becomes an increasingly important item as you progress further into the game. It grants you an extra bar on top of your already full health bar to help you mitigate incoming attacks without worrying about your life. Armor can help you sneak in extra attacks and can be especially useful during a boss fight.

However, getting Armor in Hades 2 can be a little tricky, and some players might struggle to obtain it. To that end, this article will show you how to get this item.

How to get Armor in Hades 2

You will get a random amount of Armor for every purchase made at Charon's Shop (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/SUBWAY CIRCUIT)

There are three primary ways to get Armor in Hades 2. You can acquire it through one of the dresses that are offered to you by Arachne. It is also possible to get Armor as a boon effect at any point during your run. Lastly, you can purchase it from Charon.

You will have to spend 40 Golden Crowns at Charon's Shop for a random amount of Armor. Note that when you gain Armor through Arachne's dresses, any buffs accompanying it will be dispelled as soon as the Armor is depleted.

You should also consider buying the Scarlet Dress item. It grants +60 Armor along with one Fate Fabric, which is important for acquiring Moondust in Hades 2. Another good item to have is the Emerald Dress, which grants +50 Armor and restores your health by +2 each time you exit a location.

Keepsakes can provide some excellent buffs in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/RageGamingVideos)

Armor in Hades 2 isn't the only item that can help you increase your health. You can use items like Centaur Hearts, get access to God Boons, or get one of Primordial Chaos' cursed blessings. Apart from this, upgrading your Arcana Cards in Hades 2 and acquiring Keepsakes is also a good way of getting some extra health.

Explore any of the above options if you are struggling with a tough enemy. A little extra HP can go a long way towards balancing the scales in this game.

