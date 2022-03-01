What is Arteria Leaf used for in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is full of materials all around the map, but some, like the Arteria Leaf, are rarer than others. The bright red leaves are usually hidden away as higher-tier loot, but its use isnt explained very well within Elden Ring.

At its base, Arteria Leaf is a crafting material, but that doesn't make it equal to all of the others. Crafting materials, in general, are based on how often the item is used in a crafting recipe. The effectiveness of the crafted item also has an effect on material rarity.

Arteria Leafs are rare for both of those reasons, and they can help speed up nearly any fight in the game.

How is Arteria Leaf used in Elden Ring?

Look for the leaf to make exalted flesh. (Image via FromSoftware)

Before crafting anything with the leaf, players will need the corresponding recipe books to unlock more options. When they are discovered or purchased, there aren't a lot of options for the leaves themselves, but all of the recipes are powerful.

The general purpose of the leaf is geared towards damage boosts, and those are invaluable.

A guide to Arteria Leaf in Elden Ring:

The red leaves are considered ultra rare and are usually hard to find or are in short supply at limited merchants.

Some recipes that include the leaf are Exalted Flesh, Uplifting Aromatic, and Bloodboil Aromatic.

All of these will increase the physical damage done by the user, and aromatics can effect allies in the vicinity as well.

Some areas go get the leaf include outside Castle Morne on the beach or from the Isolated Merchant in southern Limgrave.

Leaf drops will be marked by dark purple rather than the bright blue on the ground.

Items like the Exalted Flesh can also be earned, so the leaf is not always needed. However, crafting can guarantee that players have more access to damage.

How to get new crafting recipes in Elden Ring

Those who want to eventually craft with the red leaves, or anything else for that matter, will need new recipes for crafting. Most of the time, these can be purchased off of merchants and specialized NPCs.

In some other cases, they can be found in chests or in stonesword key rooms as rare loot. Either way, players will need to explore the crafting recipes that they want, and runes should always be kept on hand.

Edited by Saman