How to find Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring

Players of Elden Ring will find many different items during their journey. Some of these items are rarer than others, and Perfume Bottles are one of them.

Perfume Bottles can be used to craft different items that have different effects when used. These items are the Uplifting Aromatic and the Spark Aromatic. To gather more of these rare bottles, players must know where to look.

Locating the valuable Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring

Players should be wary of how many Perfume Bottles they are carrying since they can only hold 10 at a time (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

As Perfume Bottles are used to create powerful Aromatics, players should note that they can only hold 10 of them at a time. This should be kept in mind for any player who is holding on to them to craft later.

However, while there are many locations of Perfume Bottles in the game, here are some that players can access when they are first getting started in their playthrough.

Located inside the Drawing Room in Volcano Manor

Players can journey into numerous locations to find Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

When players make their way through Volcano Manor, they will find that they need a key to enter the Drawing Room. Once players locate the Drawing Room key, they should make their way back down to the locked door. When the player enters the room, they will find some Perfume Bottles near a corpse on the floor.

Perfume Bottles at the Leyndell Royal Capital

For players who are at the Leyndell Royal Capital, the Perfume Bottles in this location are located inside a chest. Players should look for this chest on the second floor. Upon opening it, players will discover that there are Perfume Bottles inside it. Simply loot the chest, and the Perfume Bottles are collected.

Altus Plateau has a few Perfume Bottles for players to claim

After facing down Magma Wyrm Makar, players will be able to collect some more Perfume Bottles (Image via Elden Ring)

Located inside of Shaded Castle Inner Gate in Altus Plateau lies a few Perfume Bottles. Players should go through this location until they reach the final boss, Magma Wyrm Makar. Upon defeating Magma Wyrm Makar, players can journey forward into the ruins ahead and claim some more Perfume Bottles.

Crafting items with the Perfume Bottles

Once players have enough materials to craft their desired items, they should use their Crafting Kit to create some Uplifting Aromatic and Spark Aromatic.

The Uplifting Aromatic will help an ally by boosting their strength and reducing the damage they take from an attack for a short period of time. The Spark Aromatic will allow players to launch a devastating exploding attack.

Edited by Shaheen Banu