"What they did for Battlefield 2042 is pretty much highway robbery": Community angry with Xbox Game Pass entry

Battlefield 2042 might throw a last chance at redemption with the game rumored to enter on the Xbox Game Pass. While the exact news isn't official, there are indications on social media that it might very much be the case.

According to a report by xgp, a screenshot of the game being shown with the Xbox Game Pass tag has been revealed. While the official reveal is still awaited, fans and players have reacted to the potential news.

It would seem quite surprising for players to think that the latest Battlefield game will enter the Game Pass in such a short time. When one analyzes the reasons, the results are quite clear. Nothing has gone as per plans for EA and DICE, and player retention has been incredibly difficult. The attempt to enter the Xbox Game Pass will be the developers' last throw of the dice.

Battlefield 2042 players react to potential rumors of the game entering Xbox Game Pass

Earlier on April 29, Twitter user Idle Sloth revealed a screengrab that look like Battlefield 2042 would enter the Xbox Game Pass. EA has reportedly discussed this decision in the past and contemplated going to free-to-play.

Entering Xbox Game Pass won't exactly do that, but it will open the game to a 20-million-strong player base.

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84



The game already has "Game Pass" badge in Xbox Store



Source:

(FYI) Battlefield 2042 is heading to #XboxGamePass soon!! The game already has "Game Pass" badge in Xbox Store

While the decision might make sense from EA's point of view, the player base isn't happy. One player said this feels worse for those who paid more for the seasonal content. The promised content is yet to arrive, and it seems that the game will become free-to-play before it happens.

The feeling seems worse for those who got the Ultimate Edition that costed $120 at launch.

For some players, they didn't request a refund in time, which equates to lessons being learnt. It's highly likely that the issues with Battlefield 2042 could deter the purchase of future titles in line.

The refund issue of the game has been a massive controversy as there has been a petition with more than 200,000 signatures asking for refunds. For some players, this feels worse as their refund requests have been rejected twice in the past.

What feels worse to a major part of the fan base is the fact that the game is going free-to-play even before the deluxe/ultimate edition owners can get the seasonal content.

For most, it's quite clear that the decision is being made to revive the player base. The player base of Battlefield 2042 has been reduced to paltry numbers, at least on Steam.

For some, the decision to enter the Xbox Game Pass was always going to happen courtesy of the game becoming available on EA Play.

For some players, playing the game for free is still going to be a massive waste of time.

For some, they decided to refund Battlefield 2042 when it launched in a poor state. Their prior knowledge that the game would arrive on the Xbox Game Pass was also a deciding factor.

For some, such has been the dire condition of the game that they're unwilling to give it a try despite it becoming available for no extra cost thanks to the Xbox Game Pass.

Battlefield 2042 entering the Xbox Game Pass is quite an interesting saga, and it will be tantalizing to see what happens in the game's future. It was never a doubt that the game would enter EA Play and Microsoft's services, following the path of the older Battlefield games.

However, the fact that the game is being added to the service so soon seems to bother many.

