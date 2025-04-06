What is the best casino game in Schedule 1?

If you want to get your hands on some easy money, going for the best casino game in Schedule 1 will definitely help your cause. Schedule 1 offers a total of three unique casino games, all of which are mostly dependent on the user's luck. We have Blackjack, Slots, and Ride the Bus. Though luck-based, we believe if you choose the right game, you can increase your odds of hitting profit immensely.

In our opinion, Blackjack is probably the easiest and most profitable casino game you can try. This article will provide a detailed brief on the best casino game in Schedule 1. Read below to know more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinion.

Is Blackjack the best casino game in Schedule 1?

What is Blackjack?

Similar to the real-life version, Blackjack is a casino game where players and dealers are dealt two cards. The objective is to score 21 points with your cards. You only get to see one of the cards in the dealer's hand and must accordingly either ask for one more card to increase your chances of hitting 21 or hold your position with whatever score you've accumulated with your two cards.

How to win at Blackjack

Blackjack is the best casino game in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Once you are dealt your cards, analyze the total points that your cards accumulate. If the total is around 11-15 points, you can risk a hit to get a more profitable card. Alternatively, if you are on the higher end of the spectrum, around 16-18 points, your best bet would be to stand.

Peek at your dealer's card. There's a mechanic in-game that prevents the dealer from getting another card if they've accumulated 16 points or above. Make a note of this and analyze how you want to play your cards next.

As evident, there's no definitive way of securing victory in casino games. However, Blackjack is arguably the best casino game in Schedule 1 to try your luck at. With the least amount of factors affecting your gameplay, this casino game can earn you a lot of money. The other two games have way too many factors that might disrupt your chances of winning.

That's everything you need to know about the best casino game in Schedule 1. Check out our other related content below:

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

