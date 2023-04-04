What are the best Primordial Stone combinations for all specs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

When upgrading your Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’re going to need several Primordial Stones. This powerful ring can equip three gemstones, and each one is unique, with specific, powerful abilities. While you can upgrade these, the base gems can benefit all three class archetypes: Tanks, DPS, and Healers. You can use almost any of these, for whatever you think benefits you, but these combinations are the most ideal ones you should consider.

Unfortunately, the Primordial Stone drops in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are random, so you may have to grind through the Zskera Vaults for a significant amount of time to get the ones you need.

What are the best Primordial Stone combinations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Unfortunately, upgrading your Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is a time-taking one. Unless you get lucky in your exploration of Zskera Vaults, you’re going to spend some time playing the expansion until you get your top-tier combination. You don’t have to wait, though - you can slot something else in for the interim.

Best Combinations for Primordial Stones

Single-Target Damage: Freezing Ice Stone, Desirous Blood Stone, Prophetic Twilight Stone

Freezing Ice Stone, Desirous Blood Stone, Prophetic Twilight Stone AOE Damage: Storm Infused Stone, Desirous Blood Stone, Prophetic Twilight Stone

Storm Infused Stone, Desirous Blood Stone, Prophetic Twilight Stone Tanks: Indomitable Earth Stone, Shining Obsidian Stone, Cold Frost Stone

Indomitable Earth Stone, Shining Obsidian Stone, Cold Frost Stone Heals: Deluging Water Stone, Exuding Steam Stone, WIld Spirit Stone

We have already discussed the top DPS build in great detail, as it’s the number-one build for Mythic+ dungeons. No matter what you’re doing in DPS, the odds are high that you’d want the Blood Stone and Prophetic Twilight in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The only thing that changes is either using Freezing Ice or Storm Infused Primordial Stones, for Single-target or AOE damage respectively. You may find that other stones work for specific situations, so don’t be afraid to slot things around if you need to.

While you’ll find some variation and deviance in the DPS builds, Tanks and Healers should stick to these exact Primordial Stone builds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Indomitable Earth Stone, for example, can shield you when you take damage, and so has uses as a solo DPS player.

If you’re fighting enemies that are a bit challenging for you, having this stone available is certainly excellent in your DPS builds. It would be interesting to see Deluging Water Stone on an ability-heavy character (most DPS builds), to help heal, but you’ll primarily see this on healers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

There are plenty of Primordial Stones to upgrade, but you’re going to want these combos for virtually any class in the game, depending on what role you play on your team. You won't want to miss the Onyx Annulet ring as it’s a high-powered item and will help weaker characters gear up at the Forbidden Reach.

